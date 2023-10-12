Whether sipping cocktails with realtors or just aiming to impress the condo board, this smattering of modern real estate facts will keep you out of social foreclosure. 1. Perhaps the earliest community of modern homes, Weissenhof Estate in Stuttgart, Germany, was designed in 1927 by Mies van der Roha, Le Corbusier, and other notable architects affiliate with the Deutscher Werkbund. Eleven of the 27 homes survive, some still as residents. 2. Some say that just two percent of single family homes in the U.S. are designed by architects—but the American Institute of Architects pegs it closer to 28 percent. 3. Condominiums, long popular overseas, got their U.S. start in Puerto Rico in 1958. The Federal Housing Administration didn't recognize condo ownership until 1961. 4. In California, the Mills Act provides tax relief to homeowners who preserve their historic architecture. Similar tax rebate abatement programs exist in other states.