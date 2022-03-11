The large master bathroom on the first floor of the main house features a freestanding tub with ocean and forest views.
The bathroom features terrazzo floor tiles—which have a similar pattern to the material used to construct the fireplace in the living room.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
Main bathroom
In the primary bath, new tile from Ceramica Vogue Interni and custom cabinetry by Dolan Construction is topped with terrazo-inspired counters from Concrete Collaborative.
The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
Olive-green Fireclay tile creates a spa-like experience in the bathroom and fluctuates in tone throughout the day.