“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
This compact vacation home by TACO—or, Taller de Arquitectura Contextual—is immersed in southeastern Mexico’s wild landscape. The home is designed for a pair of young adults, and the firm’s objective was to achieve a reflective and contemplative place that links the occupants with the surrounding environment. The result is an intuitive, functional, and simple living experience that offers great spatial warmth.
Amy Plank and Richard Vaughn linked three 20-foot shipping containers to create a striking and sustainable home in Victoria, Australia. The house is clad with interlocking Colorbond steel panels, accented by windows and doors framed with silvertop ash.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The 32-foot-long tiny house on wheels that Fritz Tiny Homes designed and built for Vince and Ayşe Macdonald, a retired couple from Ottowa, Canada, is clad with gray standing seam metal and a blue standing-seam metal roof with solar panels. "This home is fully off-grid with an autonomous solar system, </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">onboard 100-gallon fresh and grey water tanks, a UV &amp; particulate water filtration system, hydronic in-floor heating, and a mini split air cond</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">itioning system</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">—it’s ready for any climate," </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Kevin says.</span>
"Creating this house was an awesome experience for me as an interior design student because it made me more aware of space planning and going with my gut on design decisions," Shaffer says. "I was surprised at how versatile this house is. It doesn’t take a lot to completely change the feel of the space and I love that."
Architect Ravi Handa camped out on the site before ground broke to find the sweet spot... and the best views.
A connected dining area and kitchen allows for an open, airy feeling.
The structure was conceived to avoid large timber or steel members. This was done by reducing the span of the rafters by bringing the studs in from the outer walls, creating internal "fins
Monica and Antony's cat feels right at home in their new accommodations.
With its large covered porch and glazed walls, the Beaver Creek Cabin frames the forest like a picture.
The Cedar Hot Tub sits in the almost tropical like garden surroundings.
Built on a tight budget of $120,000, a retirement home in the mountains delivers unexpected contemporary design to a rural township.
