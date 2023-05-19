SubscribeSign In
This project is Peterson Rich Office's first ground-up work, and was awarded the Jury Prize by the Architizer A+ Awards in the Gallery category.
This tiny studio fits quietly into the surrounding forest.
The cabin thoughtfully blends aesthetics from Japanese design and Scandinavian minimalism.
The enlarged garage and the new ADU addition comprise 750 square feet in total.
A triangular, open room beneath the gable roof provides a cozy space for sleeping. “The loft’s continuity increases the perceived size of the interior,” Shaer says.
The studio was initially designed to sit atop an elegant stilt system. When architect Cristian Stefanescu drove past a construction site littered with large boulders, however, he had the idea to replace the conventional foundation with a rock. “It would be much cheaper and much more interesting,” he says. “I had to spend many hours driving around Bergen with the builder to find a suitable stone that someone was willing to part with.”
curb appeal
Enclosed in glass and elevated in the tree canopy, the living room is furnished with midcentury modern classics including a Case Kelston sofa from DWR and a Knoll Womb chair and ottoman. The custom red wool rug is from Driscoll Robbins.
