The Hideout lives on the same five-acre property as another guesthouse Castillero owns, The Woodlands.
Top 9 Prefabs of 2020: These best-in-class prefabricated homes are vying for your vote in the Dwell Design Awards.
Sliding glass doors open the bedroom to the wraparound deck while framing water views.
While the design is suitable for life on land, the owners of this one decided to mount it on a floating catamaran, which can be moored to a buoy or sailed at speeds of up to four knots. The tiny house, called Altar, is currently offered as a rental on Airbnb.
An aerial view of a WaterlilliHaus prefab floating on a lake near Joanópolis, Brazil, about two hours north of São Paulo. SysHaus also offers two smaller versions: the MiniHaus and the NanoHaus.
The Mighty Duo B feature energy-rated floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors by Andersen, Inc.
All Mighty Buildings units come with basic appliances installed. This unit features modern Kohler fixtures, high-efficiency spotlights, and energy-efficient kitchen appliances.
Mighty Building’s ADU plans have been pre-approved by the state of California. All units include at least one bathroom and kitchen area.
According to Mighty Buildings, the Light Stone material used to print the building shell is four times lighter than concrete, and it boasts water, fire, and thermal resistance.
The Mighty Duo B took a total of five weeks to complete from construction to installation. In addition to production time, two weeks were spent on site work, and an addition week on on-site finish work. This timeline does not include the time needed for permitting and entitlement services.
Completed in July 2020, the Mighty Duo B model installed in San Diego is a 700-square-foot ADU with one bedroom, one bath, a kitchenette, and a walk-in closet.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
Formerly the site of a French polishing company in the 20th century, this building in Clerkenwell, London, was converted by Chris Dyson Architects in 2015 into a residence with an expanded basement and triple-height living space that allows a dramatic feature staircase to take center stage.
The handsome K6 Series, one of KitHaus’ largest models, offers modular homes under 100K. These can be customized to include an ipe deck and hardwood siding, as well as corrugated roofing. All KitHaus frames are lightweight but durable, made with M.H.S.** structural anodized aluminum framing.