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Collection by Jen Markham

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DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
Interior designer Heidi Lachapelle chose unfussy furnishings with clean lines. “Nothing should feel decorative or unnecessary,” she says. “We looked for things that would age beautifully to speak to the wabi-sabi concept.” The oak daybed is by Bautier, the indoor/outdoor rug is by Dash & Albert, and the trapezoidal cushions on the concrete bench nod to similar ones that the wife saw at Georgia O’Keefe’s home and studio. The Scandinavian-inspired fireplace throws heat from two sides.
Interior designer Heidi Lachapelle chose unfussy furnishings with clean lines. “Nothing should feel decorative or unnecessary,” she says. “We looked for things that would age beautifully to speak to the wabi-sabi concept.” The oak daybed is by Bautier, the indoor/outdoor rug is by Dash & Albert, and the trapezoidal cushions on the concrete bench nod to similar ones that the wife saw at Georgia O’Keefe’s home and studio. The Scandinavian-inspired fireplace throws heat from two sides.
The fireplace wall introduces one of the home’s strongest vertical material moments, balancing the openness created by the surrounding glass.
The fireplace wall introduces one of the home’s strongest vertical material moments, balancing the openness created by the surrounding glass.
“We really tried to diminish the notion of inside and outside,” explains Barnes.
“We really tried to diminish the notion of inside and outside,” explains Barnes.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
Over time, the landscape will fill in, becoming a seamless blend running underneath the house.
Over time, the landscape will fill in, becoming a seamless blend running underneath the house.
In Englishman Bay, Maine, where his relatives have summered since the 19th century, a musician builds an idyllic hideaway for his family and their three parrots. In late 2015, the musician and his wife asked Whitten Architects and Nate Holyoke Builders (in Portland and Holden, respectively) for a durable, minimalist home, simultaneously rustic and Scandinavian, that would sit lightly on the land and make use of local materials whenever possible. A board-formed concrete hearth by Harkins Masonry, which can also act as seating, has a monumental presence in the three-season porch, which holds the dining and living areas.
In Englishman Bay, Maine, where his relatives have summered since the 19th century, a musician builds an idyllic hideaway for his family and their three parrots. In late 2015, the musician and his wife asked Whitten Architects and Nate Holyoke Builders (in Portland and Holden, respectively) for a durable, minimalist home, simultaneously rustic and Scandinavian, that would sit lightly on the land and make use of local materials whenever possible. A board-formed concrete hearth by Harkins Masonry, which can also act as seating, has a monumental presence in the three-season porch, which holds the dining and living areas.
“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
Cabañas la Loica y la Tagua by Croxatto & Opazo in Matanzas, Chile.
Cabañas la Loica y la Tagua by Croxatto & Opazo in Matanzas, Chile.
Open living spaces embrace the Nordic views. Wood decking which extends from inside to outside furthers the connection between the two. A wood burning fireplace lies at the heart of the home, providing a warm and cozy space for gathering with friends of family.
Open living spaces embrace the Nordic views. Wood decking which extends from inside to outside furthers the connection between the two. A wood burning fireplace lies at the heart of the home, providing a warm and cozy space for gathering with friends of family.
The Light House is all about embracing the natural elements with a focus on light, air, and the physical connection to the surrounding terrain.
The Light House is all about embracing the natural elements with a focus on light, air, and the physical connection to the surrounding terrain.
Because the house occupies the front portion of a shared lot, Ángel built a narrow lateral passage providing access to the neighbor’s property at the back. On the plus side, he says, this north-facing strip “gets all the morning sun and some afternoon sun, so it worked out well.”
Because the house occupies the front portion of a shared lot, Ángel built a narrow lateral passage providing access to the neighbor’s property at the back. On the plus side, he says, this north-facing strip “gets all the morning sun and some afternoon sun, so it worked out well.”
Located in the center of Madrid near Plaza España, Gon Architects transformed this dark, cluttered apartment into a sunny, carefully colorful home. The reimagined space is 860 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Located in the center of Madrid near Plaza España, Gon Architects transformed this dark, cluttered apartment into a sunny, carefully colorful home. The reimagined space is 860 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Cheeky family dog Gustav stole Dubois’s sandwich during the photo shoot.
Cheeky family dog Gustav stole Dubois’s sandwich during the photo shoot.
The couple is eager to host a party with Diego’s band after the pandemic to take full advantage of the new deck and its amphitheater-like seating.
The couple is eager to host a party with Diego’s band after the pandemic to take full advantage of the new deck and its amphitheater-like seating.

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