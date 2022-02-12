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Collection by Charles Leonard

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The architects also removed a wall and replaced it with low casework and built-in shelves slotted between the posts. This allows light to flow through the entry and gives the owners an opportunity to display their ceramics collection.
The architects also removed a wall and replaced it with low casework and built-in shelves slotted between the posts. This allows light to flow through the entry and gives the owners an opportunity to display their ceramics collection.
The sunken living room is just one of many grade changes inside the structure. “We were adamant that we didn’t want something domestic,” says Andrew. “We wanted something surprising, that was hyper-animated, and that, when you moved through it, changed all the time.” The sofa, designed by the couple and Levenbetts, is upholstered in cotton velvet. The Habibi side tables are by Philipp Mainzer for e15, the fireplace tools by Fort Standard, and the doors by Fleetwood.
The sunken living room is just one of many grade changes inside the structure. “We were adamant that we didn’t want something domestic,” says Andrew. “We wanted something surprising, that was hyper-animated, and that, when you moved through it, changed all the time.” The sofa, designed by the couple and Levenbetts, is upholstered in cotton velvet. The Habibi side tables are by Philipp Mainzer for e15, the fireplace tools by Fort Standard, and the doors by Fleetwood.
Project Name: Cañon City
Project Name: Cañon City
The Outward Bound cabins, designed by the University of Colorado Denver's design-build program, have steel frames that lift the structures above a three-foot snowpack while supporting corrugated-steel "snow roofs."
The Outward Bound cabins, designed by the University of Colorado Denver's design-build program, have steel frames that lift the structures above a three-foot snowpack while supporting corrugated-steel "snow roofs."
Based in Poncha Springs, Colorado, Great Western Homes designs and builds a range of homes that have a modern, rustic edge. By mixing materials -- wood, weathered steel, and a standing seam metal roof, this residence is a modern take on a classic cabin, with steeply pitched roofs for shedding snow.
Based in Poncha Springs, Colorado, Great Western Homes designs and builds a range of homes that have a modern, rustic edge. By mixing materials -- wood, weathered steel, and a standing seam metal roof, this residence is a modern take on a classic cabin, with steeply pitched roofs for shedding snow.
Tomecek Studio’s Container House in Nederland, Colorado, is a 1,500-square-foot residence anchored into a rock outcropping. The dwelling—which comprises two insulated shipping containers clad in fireproof plank siding—is powered by photovoltaic rooftop panels and takes advantage of passive solar strategies to keep energy demands to a minimum.
Tomecek Studio’s Container House in Nederland, Colorado, is a 1,500-square-foot residence anchored into a rock outcropping. The dwelling—which comprises two insulated shipping containers clad in fireproof plank siding—is powered by photovoltaic rooftop panels and takes advantage of passive solar strategies to keep energy demands to a minimum.