We converted an old dusty attic into a spacious writer's garret. The new space involves a dormer addition that had to meet the neighborhood's strict Historic District design guidelines and blend well with the existing home—a noteworthy and unique 1914 building.
Kitchen
Access to the site is provided by shared private road down to a small clearing between the protected trees and habitat.
Mixed materials create a sleek, earthen inspired vanity
Walnut + gunmetal: Our goal was to be bold but not cold. Handmade tile adds a humane touch. Richly textured walnut cabinetry and pulls add warmth.
For more info, go to: www.howellsarc.com/pro...
The "hello" coat rack pops against the charred cedar wall
Entrance with views to the city
The open staircase brightens the space and makes it feel spacious and beautiful.
To the right is the small guest cabin perched on the cliff. To the left is the main house cantilevered over the river.
Country Garden House | Olson Kundig
This photo shows the elevator bed in the raised position, leaving the living room open. A tiny fold-down desk provides office space.
The bedroom features a 9 foot ceiling.
Agate Pass Cabin | The former porch was transformed into an office and dining room.
With a sleek, contemporary profile, the Drake is equally comfortable in rugged terrain or a more refined setting. Here is a look at the ladder accessing the storage soffit. The bathroom window extends your sight-line through the space and outward.
A sheltered patio provides the perfect place to sip wine and take in the views.