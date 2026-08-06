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Collection by James Stavena

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With large expanses of glazing and sliding glass doors that open onto the deck, the 1,500 square feet of the Luna model by Ma Modular is light-filled and open to the outdoors. It has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
With large expanses of glazing and sliding glass doors that open onto the deck, the 1,500 square feet of the Luna model by Ma Modular is light-filled and open to the outdoors. It has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
At approximately 1,450 square feet, the double-wide floor plan allows for a three-bedroom layout; the master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, while the second bathroom is accessible from a central corridor.
At approximately 1,450 square feet, the double-wide floor plan allows for a three-bedroom layout; the master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, while the second bathroom is accessible from a central corridor.
With generous sliding doors and a long deck along the majority of the front facade, the double width 2x model by weeHouse, a subdivision of Alchemy Architects, is a prefabricated home of about 1,450 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
With generous sliding doors and a long deck along the majority of the front facade, the double width 2x model by weeHouse, a subdivision of Alchemy Architects, is a prefabricated home of about 1,450 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
With a factory in Estonia, Koda produces a prefabricated house that arrives on-site as a single unit via a trailer. Their units, which typically feature a lofted space in the back of the module, can be combined for larger homes, or simply used as offices and smaller residences. Once the module has been transported to the site, installation can be as quick as a single day, as long as the required site work has been completed.
With a factory in Estonia, Koda produces a prefabricated house that arrives on-site as a single unit via a trailer. Their units, which typically feature a lofted space in the back of the module, can be combined for larger homes, or simply used as offices and smaller residences. Once the module has been transported to the site, installation can be as quick as a single day, as long as the required site work has been completed.
The L-shaped modular house has a floor plan with two distinct wings — one for living and the other for sleeping. The communal dining, living and kitchen area is encased in glass and overlooks Dunalley Bay, while the three bedrooms are tucked away down a hallway for privacy.
The L-shaped modular house has a floor plan with two distinct wings — one for living and the other for sleeping. The communal dining, living and kitchen area is encased in glass and overlooks Dunalley Bay, while the three bedrooms are tucked away down a hallway for privacy.
The Younger family vacation home is a semi-modular structure made of wood, steel, glass, and precast concrete. It’s surrounded by Tasman gold gravel, which acts as a buffer zone in case of a bushfire. A building-height LED light accentuates an exterior corner. Tasmania, Australia Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The Younger family vacation home is a semi-modular structure made of wood, steel, glass, and precast concrete. It’s surrounded by Tasman gold gravel, which acts as a buffer zone in case of a bushfire. A building-height LED light accentuates an exterior corner. Tasmania, Australia Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Wild bush, sand dunes, and scrub surround the circular home on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula. The Austin Maynard Architects team was careful to minimize the building’s impact on the fragile landscape.
Wild bush, sand dunes, and scrub surround the circular home on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula. The Austin Maynard Architects team was careful to minimize the building’s impact on the fragile landscape.
Minimally separated by LaCantina walls of glass, the interior white-washed fumed oak flooring flows into the Alaskan yellow cedar deck built at the same elevation.
Minimally separated by LaCantina walls of glass, the interior white-washed fumed oak flooring flows into the Alaskan yellow cedar deck built at the same elevation.
RES4’s modular approach provides a Brooklyn family with a beautiful weatherproof retreat on Long Island. Designed as a hybrid between a double-wide and a courtyard house, the 1,650-square-foot North Fork Bay House was prefabricated off-site as two modules. In addition to time and cost savings, prefabrication helped address the restricted building site, which has a very long and narrow footprint limited by FEMA setback regulations and zoning laws.
RES4’s modular approach provides a Brooklyn family with a beautiful weatherproof retreat on Long Island. Designed as a hybrid between a double-wide and a courtyard house, the 1,650-square-foot North Fork Bay House was prefabricated off-site as two modules. In addition to time and cost savings, prefabrication helped address the restricted building site, which has a very long and narrow footprint limited by FEMA setback regulations and zoning laws.
A mix of floor lamps, ceiling lights, and uplighting is the secret to warm, welcoming spaces.
A mix of floor lamps, ceiling lights, and uplighting is the secret to warm, welcoming spaces.
Layered lighting—ambient, task, and accent—creates depth and visual interest that a single overhead fixture cannot achieve. Govee's smart ecosystem makes implementing all three layers intuitive and adjustable.
Layered lighting—ambient, task, and accent—creates depth and visual interest that a single overhead fixture cannot achieve. Govee's smart ecosystem makes implementing all three layers intuitive and adjustable.
The open plan includes a dining space just off the kitchen.
The open plan includes a dining space just off the kitchen.
Variable-speed heat pumps maintain consistent comfort by modulating continuously rather than cycling on and off.
Variable-speed heat pumps maintain consistent comfort by modulating continuously rather than cycling on and off.
Modern heat pumps manage solar gain and temperature swings that once made glass-heavy architecture a thermal liability.
Modern heat pumps manage solar gain and temperature swings that once made glass-heavy architecture a thermal liability.
Both models feature the same simple, clean design language with a vaulted ceiling in the main living and dining area that aims to make the relatively small footprint—The Studio is approximately 1250 square feet, and The Standard is approximately 1875 square feet—feel spacious. The modular components can be arranged to create three different layouts, and clients also have the opportunity to choose tiles, paint, and other finishes.
Both models feature the same simple, clean design language with a vaulted ceiling in the main living and dining area that aims to make the relatively small footprint—The Studio is approximately 1250 square feet, and The Standard is approximately 1875 square feet—feel spacious. The modular components can be arranged to create three different layouts, and clients also have the opportunity to choose tiles, paint, and other finishes.
Inside, the home features a fully equipped kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom, a guest area, a smart lighting system, heated oak parquet flooring, and plenty of windows. "The internal organization is a play between activity areas at the center of the volume, and uninterrupted passage along the perimeter,
Inside, the home features a fully equipped kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom, a guest area, a smart lighting system, heated oak parquet flooring, and plenty of windows. "The internal organization is a play between activity areas at the center of the volume, and uninterrupted passage along the perimeter,
The steel-frame structure allows for floor-to-ceiling triple glazing along the perimeter of the units.
The steel-frame structure allows for floor-to-ceiling triple glazing along the perimeter of the units.

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