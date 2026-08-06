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With a factory in Estonia, Koda produces a prefabricated house that arrives on-site as a single unit via a trailer. Their units, which typically feature a lofted space in the back of the module, can be combined for larger homes, or simply used as offices and smaller residences. Once the module has been transported to the site, installation can be as quick as a single day, as long as the required site work has been completed.
The Younger family vacation home is a semi-modular structure made of wood, steel, glass, and precast concrete. It’s surrounded by Tasman gold gravel, which acts as a buffer zone in case of a bushfire. A building-height LED light accentuates an exterior corner. Tasmania, Australia Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
RES4’s modular approach provides a Brooklyn family with a beautiful weatherproof retreat on Long Island. Designed as a hybrid between a double-wide and a courtyard house, the 1,650-square-foot North Fork Bay House was prefabricated off-site as two modules. In addition to time and cost savings, prefabrication helped address the restricted building site, which has a very long and narrow footprint limited by FEMA setback regulations and zoning laws.
Both models feature the same simple, clean design language with a vaulted ceiling in the main living and dining area that aims to make the relatively small footprint—The Studio is approximately 1250 square feet, and The Standard is approximately 1875 square feet—feel spacious. The modular components can be arranged to create three different layouts, and clients also have the opportunity to choose tiles, paint, and other finishes.
Inside, the home features a fully equipped kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom, a guest area, a smart lighting system, heated oak parquet flooring, and plenty of windows. "The internal organization is a play between activity areas at the center of the volume, and uninterrupted passage along the perimeter,
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