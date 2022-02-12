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The dining area lies between the open kitchen and the sliding doors to the backyard, which are often left open. The table was a hand-me-down from a friend. She was selling her matching Hans Wegner chairs to go with it; they bought dupes instead. When they had trouble finding a light fixture for the space, Joe made one; it has opened up a new avenue for his art. All of the pottery is by Joe, except for the footed vase, which is by Amikar Palacios Salas.
Cristiana and Joe Skoby spent two years looking for a house that would accommodate their family of five, could be a canvas for their Italy-meets-California style, and would fit their budget. They were able to turn a dreary 1960s house in San Diego into a dreamy home—with a lot of creativity, sweat equity, and help from their community.
The house sits in an established neighborhood filled with 1940s Cape Cods and bungalows from the 1920s and ’30s. As with many of our projects, we wanted to respect the scale of the neighborhood, even if it was a contemporary house, & make sure the house read pleasantly from the street in the context of the houses around it. Kinetic screens are utilized here to enclose the carport & allow the homeowner to attach outdoor art.
After seeing the wood carvings that his friend Matthew Wignall was doing, Joe asked if the artist would be interested in making a door. They gave him no direction, and it was the largest piece he had undertaken. The result is a showstopper of an entry that sets the tone for the house: original, earthy, handmade.
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