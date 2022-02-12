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Collection by Sue Hart

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The new landscaping is simple and drought-tolerant, a must for dry Los Angeles weather.
The new landscaping is simple and drought-tolerant, a must for dry Los Angeles weather.
Inspired by nearby agrarian structures, Beamer Farm features a composition of windows on a flat corrugated metal facade in an arrangement that’s functional for residents on the inside, but also evocative from the outside.
Inspired by nearby agrarian structures, Beamer Farm features a composition of windows on a flat corrugated metal facade in an arrangement that’s functional for residents on the inside, but also evocative from the outside.
One of the openings has a gravel patio.
One of the openings has a gravel patio.
An opening in one of the walls brings light into the living space.
An opening in one of the walls brings light into the living space.
Nick and Tim wanted to create a sense of luxury with a selection of carefully curated designer furniture, including a Ligne Roset Togo sofa and a B&amp;B Italia dining table and chairs, with Artemide lighting overhead. The coffee table was handmade from a crate that was found on-site.
Nick and Tim wanted to create a sense of luxury with a selection of carefully curated designer furniture, including a Ligne Roset Togo sofa and a B&amp;B Italia dining table and chairs, with Artemide lighting overhead. The coffee table was handmade from a crate that was found on-site.
“The outside is dark, the inside is natural – it’s like peeling back a charred log,” says Deana of the contrast between the shou sugi ban exterior and the pale mass plywood interior. The black trim of the Marvin Ultimate window frames sharpen that contrast.
“The outside is dark, the inside is natural – it’s like peeling back a charred log,” says Deana of the contrast between the shou sugi ban exterior and the pale mass plywood interior. The black trim of the Marvin Ultimate window frames sharpen that contrast.
The warm honey tones of the plywood are complemented by polished concrete floors, blued steel fireplace surrounds in the lounge areas, and dark millwork. “It’s a modern-day log cabin, but with all the benefits that technology and science and manufacturing can get for you,” says Tyler.
The warm honey tones of the plywood are complemented by polished concrete floors, blued steel fireplace surrounds in the lounge areas, and dark millwork. “It’s a modern-day log cabin, but with all the benefits that technology and science and manufacturing can get for you,” says Tyler.
A side-room off the main living space makes for the perfect playroom.
A side-room off the main living space makes for the perfect playroom.
Removing the wall allowed for better sightlines between the main living spaces and to the backyard. The framed tree textile on the wall was a piece Margaret's father gifted her mother, and Harmatz had framed. The Eames lounge chair belonged to Margaret's aunt.
Removing the wall allowed for better sightlines between the main living spaces and to the backyard. The framed tree textile on the wall was a piece Margaret's father gifted her mother, and Harmatz had framed. The Eames lounge chair belonged to Margaret's aunt.
The dining area lies between the open kitchen and the sliding doors to the backyard, which are often left open. The table was a hand-me-down from a friend. She was selling her matching Hans Wegner chairs to go with it; they bought dupes instead. When they had trouble finding a light fixture for the space, Joe made one; it has opened up a new avenue for his art. All of the pottery is by Joe, except for the footed vase, which is by Amikar Palacios Salas.
The dining area lies between the open kitchen and the sliding doors to the backyard, which are often left open. The table was a hand-me-down from a friend. She was selling her matching Hans Wegner chairs to go with it; they bought dupes instead. When they had trouble finding a light fixture for the space, Joe made one; it has opened up a new avenue for his art. All of the pottery is by Joe, except for the footed vase, which is by Amikar Palacios Salas.
Cristiana and Joe Skoby spent two years looking for a house that would accommodate their family of five, could be a canvas for their Italy-meets-California style, and would fit their budget. They were able to turn a dreary 1960s house in San Diego into a dreamy home—with a lot of creativity, sweat equity, and help from their community.
Cristiana and Joe Skoby spent two years looking for a house that would accommodate their family of five, could be a canvas for their Italy-meets-California style, and would fit their budget. They were able to turn a dreary 1960s house in San Diego into a dreamy home—with a lot of creativity, sweat equity, and help from their community.
Before: Homeowners Wes and Tara Crouch were drawn to the practical design of the mid-1960s ranch in Saint Paul, Minnesota. “My grandfather built a house close to Seattle, and it was a brick ranch house,” Wes says. “I always had fond memories of, gosh, this is highly functional…the fact that the main floor <i>is</i> the main floor.”
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Caesarstone Fresh Concrete countertops line the perimeter cabinets.
Caesarstone Fresh Concrete countertops line the perimeter cabinets.
The house sits in an established neighborhood filled with 1940s Cape Cods and bungalows from the 1920s and ’30s. As with many of our projects, we wanted to respect the scale of the neighborhood, even if it was a contemporary house, & make sure the house read pleasantly from the street in the context of the houses around it. Kinetic screens are utilized here to enclose the carport & allow the homeowner to attach outdoor art.
The house sits in an established neighborhood filled with 1940s Cape Cods and bungalows from the 1920s and ’30s. As with many of our projects, we wanted to respect the scale of the neighborhood, even if it was a contemporary house, & make sure the house read pleasantly from the street in the context of the houses around it. Kinetic screens are utilized here to enclose the carport & allow the homeowner to attach outdoor art.
You can see the Sagrada Familia from a patio of the penthouse apartment Serboli Bureau renovated for Carlos García and Victor Gómez.
You can see the Sagrada Familia from a patio of the penthouse apartment Serboli Bureau renovated for Carlos García and Victor Gómez.
After seeing the wood carvings that his friend Matthew Wignall was doing, Joe asked if the artist would be interested in making a door. They gave him no direction, and it was the largest piece he had undertaken. The result is a showstopper of an entry that sets the tone for the house: original, earthy, handmade.
After seeing the wood carvings that his friend Matthew Wignall was doing, Joe asked if the artist would be interested in making a door. They gave him no direction, and it was the largest piece he had undertaken. The result is a showstopper of an entry that sets the tone for the house: original, earthy, handmade.

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