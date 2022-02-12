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Collection by Laurie Hutchins

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Floor Plan of St. George Prefab by BrightBuilt Home
Floor Plan of St. George Prefab by BrightBuilt Home
One of the defining design elements of the home is that the entire floor is made up of original terra-cotta tiles which only required a cleaning.
One of the defining design elements of the home is that the entire floor is made up of original terra-cotta tiles which only required a cleaning.
The architects used natural materials and colors in the kitchen to make the space feel serene, expansive, and connected to the outdoors.
The architects used natural materials and colors in the kitchen to make the space feel serene, expansive, and connected to the outdoors.