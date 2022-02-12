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Collection by
Laurie Hutchins
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Floor Plan of St. George Prefab by BrightBuilt Home
One of the defining design elements of the home is that the entire floor is made up of original terra-cotta tiles which only required a cleaning.
The architects used natural materials and colors in the kitchen to make the space feel serene, expansive, and connected to the outdoors.
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