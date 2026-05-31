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“Owl-eye” windows in the second-floor living room look out on a sea of green. Anchoring the space is a vintage Paul Frankl sofa and lounge chair set reupholstered in pink velvet by Schumacher. A Noguchi table from Design Within Reach sits on a jute shag rug from R.E. Steele Antiques. The bookshelves are by builder Robert Christensen, who also made the kitchen cabinets.
The spacious balcony on the second floor has the best views in the house: it overlooks the surrounding gardens and the Cerro de San Cristóbal, a wooded hill and nature preserve that rises behind the property. “Between 8 in the morning and 4 p.m., these sliding doors remain open and it’s super comfortable,” says Constantino. “When the mosquitos arrive, we close them and open the smaller screened windows.”
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