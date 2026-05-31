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Collection by Dan McGrath

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Caesarstone countertops in Organic White complement the walnut cabinetry and tile backsplashes.
Caesarstone countertops in Organic White complement the walnut cabinetry and tile backsplashes.
After 10 years of living in this post-and-beam house designed by celebrated local architect John Storrs, Jeff and Todd knew they wanted a renovation to focus on opening up the kitchen.
After 10 years of living in this post-and-beam house designed by celebrated local architect John Storrs, Jeff and Todd knew they wanted a renovation to focus on opening up the kitchen.
“Owl-eye” windows in the second-floor living room look out on a sea of green. Anchoring the space is a vintage Paul Frankl sofa and lounge chair set reupholstered in pink velvet by Schumacher. A Noguchi table from Design Within Reach sits on a jute shag rug from R.E. Steele Antiques. The bookshelves are by builder Robert Christensen, who also made the kitchen cabinets.
“Owl-eye” windows in the second-floor living room look out on a sea of green. Anchoring the space is a vintage Paul Frankl sofa and lounge chair set reupholstered in pink velvet by Schumacher. A Noguchi table from Design Within Reach sits on a jute shag rug from R.E. Steele Antiques. The bookshelves are by builder Robert Christensen, who also made the kitchen cabinets.
Bedding and pillows are from Sunday Shop, while the metal wall racks are vintage.
Bedding and pillows are from Sunday Shop, while the metal wall racks are vintage.
Colorful 1950s FontanaArte pendants hang over the dining room table.
Colorful 1950s FontanaArte pendants hang over the dining room table.
The living room features a pair of 1920s chairs by Hungarian-born New York designer Ilonka Karasz.
The living room features a pair of 1920s chairs by Hungarian-born New York designer Ilonka Karasz.
The bedroom on the second floor has a custom-made oak bed and built-in storage shelving with storage. On the back is a closet with sliding doors plus a double-duty floor-to-ceiling swing door that when opened, closes off the room from the rest of the space.
The bedroom on the second floor has a custom-made oak bed and built-in storage shelving with storage. On the back is a closet with sliding doors plus a double-duty floor-to-ceiling swing door that when opened, closes off the room from the rest of the space.
The spacious balcony on the second floor has the best views in the house: it overlooks the surrounding gardens and the Cerro de San Cristóbal, a wooded hill and nature preserve that rises behind the property. “Between 8 in the morning and 4 p.m., these sliding doors remain open and it’s super comfortable,” says Constantino. “When the mosquitos arrive, we close them and open the smaller screened windows.”
The spacious balcony on the second floor has the best views in the house: it overlooks the surrounding gardens and the Cerro de San Cristóbal, a wooded hill and nature preserve that rises behind the property. “Between 8 in the morning and 4 p.m., these sliding doors remain open and it’s super comfortable,” says Constantino. “When the mosquitos arrive, we close them and open the smaller screened windows.”
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">On the exterior, the Second Empire Victorian retains its mansard roof, tower, bracketed cornice, gabled dormers, and arched brickwork</span>.
On the exterior, the Second Empire Victorian retains its mansard roof, tower, bracketed cornice, gabled dormers, and arched brickwork
The living room has a gas fireplace with a cast-iron surround and custom mantel.
The living room has a gas fireplace with a cast-iron surround and custom mantel.
Built circa 1880, Rombout House is a brick Second Empire Victorian with a mansard roof, tower, and prominent corner setting in Beacon, New York.
Built circa 1880, Rombout House is a brick Second Empire Victorian with a mansard roof, tower, and prominent corner setting in Beacon, New York.
The conservatory is one of the main gathering spaces, with a glass roof, black-and-white checkered flooring, exposed brick walls, and French doors opening out to the deck.
The conservatory is one of the main gathering spaces, with a glass roof, black-and-white checkered flooring, exposed brick walls, and French doors opening out to the deck.
The guest bathroom in the ADU features a sunken Roman tub clad in the same marigold zellige tile as the kitchen in the main house.
The guest bathroom in the ADU features a sunken Roman tub clad in the same marigold zellige tile as the kitchen in the main house.
In many places in the ADU, the rammed earth walls remain unadorned, functioning themselves as works of art.
In many places in the ADU, the rammed earth walls remain unadorned, functioning themselves as works of art.

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