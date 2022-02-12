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Collection by NOAH G TEATES III

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Garcia clad the ADU’s exterior with a local Texas limestone, similar in color and texture to the main house, “just to tie the two together visually,” says the architect.
Garcia clad the ADU’s exterior with a local Texas limestone, similar in color and texture to the main house, “just to tie the two together visually,” says the architect.
An artist and an engineer built this tiny A-frame cabin with local materials, custom built-ins, and lots of windows.
An artist and an engineer built this tiny A-frame cabin with local materials, custom built-ins, and lots of windows.
The Midwest's first 3D-print house is in Detroit, designed by Develop Architecture and constructed by Citizen Robotics, both local companies. Its vernacular is of its neighborhood rather than its building method.
The Midwest's first 3D-print house is in Detroit, designed by Develop Architecture and constructed by Citizen Robotics, both local companies. Its vernacular is of its neighborhood rather than its building method.
Michael Cooper and Ailsa Wong spent weekends camping out on their Catskills property before calling on longtime friend Tom Gluck to design a low-impact home that floats above the forest floor.
Michael Cooper and Ailsa Wong spent weekends camping out on their Catskills property before calling on longtime friend Tom Gluck to design a low-impact home that floats above the forest floor.
Set in a Dorset woodland, the RIBA-recognized retreat is available fully furnished, with 13 acres and a pond.
Set in a Dorset woodland, the RIBA-recognized retreat is available fully furnished, with 13 acres and a pond.
Architect Randy Brown gave this Omaha residence huge windows, a cantilevered living room, a gym, and a barn-like outbuilding.
Architect Randy Brown gave this Omaha residence huge windows, a cantilevered living room, a gym, and a barn-like outbuilding.
Snow guards create seasonal insulation, and stormwater runoff is directed to infiltration systems to protect Lake Tahoe.
Snow guards create seasonal insulation, and stormwater runoff is directed to infiltration systems to protect Lake Tahoe.
There is even the possibility to create single, independent units as cabin-like retreats.
There is even the possibility to create single, independent units as cabin-like retreats.
The property is surrounded by mature oaks and red-earth ravines, and de la Vega and Cano-Lasso wanted the home to reflect that. The structure was built in a factory and the walls were whitewashed on site.
The property is surrounded by mature oaks and red-earth ravines, and de la Vega and Cano-Lasso wanted the home to reflect that. The structure was built in a factory and the walls were whitewashed on site.
“CLT House is built in a forest clearing in upstate New York. Aiming for a light touch on its natural site, the 2,150-square-foot house was built with cross-laminated-timber (CLT) panels and installed in 11 days,” nARCHITECTS tells us. “The live-edge siding and its uneven weathering with time aims to provide a rustic contrast with the contemporary nature of the prefab build and its modern environmental features: geothermal wells, a radiant floor system, and a solar panel array.”
“CLT House is built in a forest clearing in upstate New York. Aiming for a light touch on its natural site, the 2,150-square-foot house was built with cross-laminated-timber (CLT) panels and installed in 11 days,” nARCHITECTS tells us. “The live-edge siding and its uneven weathering with time aims to provide a rustic contrast with the contemporary nature of the prefab build and its modern environmental features: geothermal wells, a radiant floor system, and a solar panel array.”

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