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While Brooklyn brownstones conjure up memories of their turn-of-the-century roots, they also remain the modern-day face of New York’s coolest boroughs. With brownstone living, however, comes responsibility—many of these classic beauties are in need of renovation and restoration. Here are 10 standout, renovated brownstones that retain their original charm with added contemporary cool.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
High transom windows preserve privacy from neighbors while letting in light. “You're very close to your neighbors, but I was just really struck by the sense of community that you have in a houseboat neighborhood,” says David. “There are unique challenges that are also opportunities, to live small and be close to people you live near.”
The kitchen cabinetry is marine plywood that was carefully grain matched; the grain flows across the elevation of each door in a cohesive pattern. “All of the millwork is scribed and there is not a single bead of caulk in the whole project,” says Nick. “We also don’t have any fasteners showing anywhere.”