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The spacious master bedroom has an original mantle, two built-in bookcases, and an enormous walk-in closet.
The spacious master bedroom has an original mantle, two built-in bookcases, and an enormous walk-in closet.
The living room also features floor-to-ceiling windows, an original marble mantle, as well as a wood-burning fireplace.
The living room also features floor-to-ceiling windows, an original marble mantle, as well as a wood-burning fireplace.
To make the interior of their 12-foot-wide Brooklyn home feel larger, designers Ed Parker and Barbara Tutino Parker used Farrow & Ball paint in All White for the floors and applied Benjamin Moore Super White with a flat finish to the walls. They also rearranged the floor plan.
To make the interior of their 12-foot-wide Brooklyn home feel larger, designers Ed Parker and Barbara Tutino Parker used Farrow & Ball paint in All White for the floors and applied Benjamin Moore Super White with a flat finish to the walls. They also rearranged the floor plan.
While Brooklyn brownstones conjure up memories of their turn-of-the-century roots, they also remain the modern-day face of New York’s coolest boroughs. With brownstone living, however, comes responsibility—many of these classic beauties are in need of renovation and restoration. Here are 10 standout, renovated brownstones that retain their original charm with added contemporary cool.
While Brooklyn brownstones conjure up memories of their turn-of-the-century roots, they also remain the modern-day face of New York’s coolest boroughs. With brownstone living, however, comes responsibility—many of these classic beauties are in need of renovation and restoration. Here are 10 standout, renovated brownstones that retain their original charm with added contemporary cool.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
The counters are ‘Dekton Aeris’ Cosentino and the white oak cabinets from Reform.
The counters are ‘Dekton Aeris’ Cosentino and the white oak cabinets from Reform.
Engelsman gave the kitchen an L-shaped layout with a large island workspace at the center, and pushed the tall storage into the garage, to create a wide circulation space to access the dining room and backyard.
Engelsman gave the kitchen an L-shaped layout with a large island workspace at the center, and pushed the tall storage into the garage, to create a wide circulation space to access the dining room and backyard.
High transom windows preserve privacy from neighbors while letting in light. “You're very close to your neighbors, but I was just really struck by the sense of community that you have in a houseboat neighborhood,” says David. “There are unique challenges that are also opportunities, to live small and be close to people you live near.”
High transom windows preserve privacy from neighbors while letting in light. “You're very close to your neighbors, but I was just really struck by the sense of community that you have in a houseboat neighborhood,” says David. “There are unique challenges that are also opportunities, to live small and be close to people you live near.”
The kitchen cabinetry is marine plywood that was carefully grain matched; the grain flows across the elevation of each door in a cohesive pattern. “All of the millwork is scribed and there is not a single bead of caulk in the whole project,” says Nick. “We also don’t have any fasteners showing anywhere.”
The kitchen cabinetry is marine plywood that was carefully grain matched; the grain flows across the elevation of each door in a cohesive pattern. “All of the millwork is scribed and there is not a single bead of caulk in the whole project,” says Nick. “We also don’t have any fasteners showing anywhere.”
MadeMarchi created abundant cabinetry out of marine plywood with a clear finish to surround a new, full-sized refrigerator. White quartz counters and green tiles from Strufaldi complete the palette.
MadeMarchi created abundant cabinetry out of marine plywood with a clear finish to surround a new, full-sized refrigerator. White quartz counters and green tiles from Strufaldi complete the palette.
Alicia Freska paid to redo the space with fresh cabinetry, appliances, and flooring, while her landlord shored up the structure.
Alicia Freska paid to redo the space with fresh cabinetry, appliances, and flooring, while her landlord shored up the structure.