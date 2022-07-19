SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Alan Ebnother

Favorites

View 7 Photos
The main house, the guest house, the sauna, and the ocean are all connected by Siberian larch paths.
The main house, the guest house, the sauna, and the ocean are all connected by Siberian larch paths.
The rooftop terrace is covered by the greenhouse roof and features a long dining table surrounded by secondhand chairs from a community center and a pink kitchen used for preparing food when entertaining. The couple hope to add cooking facilities in the future. “It’s a great place for parties,” says Margit. “I haven’t grown anything up here yet, but I’ll start this spring.”
The rooftop terrace is covered by the greenhouse roof and features a long dining table surrounded by secondhand chairs from a community center and a pink kitchen used for preparing food when entertaining. The couple hope to add cooking facilities in the future. “It’s a great place for parties,” says Margit. “I haven’t grown anything up here yet, but I’ll start this spring.”
“During summer there is so much greenery, and it grows and changes every day. It’s very different in the autumn and winter—even the acoustics are different,
“During summer there is so much greenery, and it grows and changes every day. It’s very different in the autumn and winter—even the acoustics are different,
“The pink color scheme was something that Dagny and I started the design process with,” says Margit. “We wanted a warm, natural color, so we decided to use pink Claystone on the floor. The other pink colors followed. It also makes a wonderful contrast to all the green leaves in summer.” The glass pendants are from Jotex.
“The pink color scheme was something that Dagny and I started the design process with,” says Margit. “We wanted a warm, natural color, so we decided to use pink Claystone on the floor. The other pink colors followed. It also makes a wonderful contrast to all the green leaves in summer.” The glass pendants are from Jotex.
The home of architect Margit-Kristine Solibakke Klev and her husband, Arnstein Norheim, is built inside an enormous greenhouse.
The home of architect Margit-Kristine Solibakke Klev and her husband, Arnstein Norheim, is built inside an enormous greenhouse.