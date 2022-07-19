Favorites
The rooftop terrace is covered by the greenhouse roof and features a long dining table surrounded by secondhand chairs from a community center and a pink kitchen used for preparing food when entertaining. The couple hope to add cooking facilities in the future. “It’s a great place for parties,” says Margit. “I haven’t grown anything up here yet, but I’ll start this spring.”
“The pink color scheme was something that Dagny and I started the design process with,” says Margit. “We wanted a warm, natural color, so we decided to use pink Claystone on the floor. The other pink colors followed. It also makes a wonderful contrast to all the green leaves in summer.” The glass pendants are from Jotex.