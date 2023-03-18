SubscribeSign In
Built along with a Connect 2 ADU in Sonoma, California, this Connect 6L was part of rebuilding efforts after devastating local fires. With Class A-rated roofing, and options for non-combustible exterior sheathing, Connect Homes offer a strengthened line of defense against threatening wildfires.
When the view does the work, simple design can become brilliantly extraordinary. One of Connect Homes’ most popular models, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom Connect 4, is seen here with two covered deck modules that take advantage of soaring valley vistas.
Connect Homes can typically be built in less than half the time of homes built using traditional methods. After homeowners in Calistoga, California, were forced to tear down a previously-built unpermitted structure on their property, they were able to expedite the addition of this 640-square-foot Connect 2 ADU before existing septic permits expired.
Far from cookie-cutter, Connect Homes’ semi-custom approach gives buyers ample opportunity for individualization, without dreaded decision-making overload. Thanks to Connect Homes’ structural steel frame, homeowners are able to place floor-to-ceiling glass anywhere in the house. Interior finishes and fixtures are completely customizable, as seen in this bright and airy San Luis Obispo kitchen.
This Connect 4 showcases panoramic ocean views in Malibu, California. A recovery effort after the Woolsey Fires, the home was craned in and carefully positioned on the coastal site — photo is taken at the end of install day. Connect Homes built five homes for Malibu homeowners after the fires, including a Connect 10 that was the first home back online.
This two-story Connect 12 was sited on a narrow, non-conforming lot in Menlo Park, California. Beneath towering heritage oaks, the 12-module home was positioned to engage with the generous front yard, and create seamless indoor/outdoor dining and living spaces.
Ten years after Home 001, Homes 100 and 101 are delivered to their building site in Truckee, California. Looking ahead to the future, Connect Homes plans to explore multi-unit construction, on- and off-grid solutions, and rapid-deploy housing to address homelessness in urban communities.
