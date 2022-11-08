Pastel blue tile and Driklolor paint in the soft, pink Pillow hue add a touch of playfulness to the kid’s bathroom. A Flower Pot pendant light from Verner Panton hangs above the round mirror and wall-mount faucet.
A peek inside the blue powder room, off to the side of the service area.
The upstairs ensuite bathroom is covered in orange tiles. All the tiles used in the bathrooms, kitchen, and service area are by Classic Ceramics.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
The team had a lot of discussions with the owner on the striped pattern of the Moroccan tile in the main bathroom, which makes the space feel larger and blends the green and cream palette used throughout the house.
Color-blocked custom cabinets make for a delightful surprise.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.