The preserved railing was painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” A soffit, its underside lined with square-edge white oak tongue and groove cladding, both defines the entry to the primary suite, and creates a cozy feel for the couch beneath it. Right Brilliant Willing Mori Pendants hang over the stairs.
This 4,080-square-foot house in Shoreline, Wahington was a former adult living facility, that has since been converted into a single-family home by Seattle firm SHED Architecture & Design. “The wall of glazing facing towards the West is still one of the most striking elements of the house,” says designer Rebecca Marsh, so it was key that any redesign maintain its integrity.
"We installed a lot of ceiling-to-floor glass and connections with the window systems that may have been atypical but so we could include as much glass as possible," says homeowner and architect Matt Loosemore of SUM Design Studio + Architecture. Since the design was not for a client, he says, "We skirted around recommended detailing, but it was for our own use, so we were happy to explore alternatives."