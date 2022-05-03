SubscribeSign In
v
Collection by Virginia Bellis

Favorites

View 13 Photos
Floor Plan of Colorado Camelot Tree House
Floor Plan of Colorado Camelot Tree House
Packed with personality, this retooled shed by Best Practice Architecture might just be the cutest little ADU in Texas.
Packed with personality, this retooled shed by Best Practice Architecture might just be the cutest little ADU in Texas.
"It was really a breezy project,
"It was really a breezy project,
The wildflowers on the roof can be seen through the skylights throughout the day. A duo of sliders allows for a clear connection to the garden.
The wildflowers on the roof can be seen through the skylights throughout the day. A duo of sliders allows for a clear connection to the garden.
The sprawling 5,200-square-foot residence by The Up Studio is sited in a fairly secluded and densely-wooded area of Old Westbury, New York, surrounded by mature oak and maple trees. The home’s front facade—with undulating gables and long, winding entry—is undeniably cinematic. In contrast to the traditionally-influenced front, the rear of the home embraces a more modern design sensibility. Rotated perpendicularly, the L-shaped configuration and wall of windows from Marvin maximizes natural light flowing into the home, and encourages unobstructed sightlines from the interior to the lush landscape outside.
The sprawling 5,200-square-foot residence by The Up Studio is sited in a fairly secluded and densely-wooded area of Old Westbury, New York, surrounded by mature oak and maple trees. The home’s front facade—with undulating gables and long, winding entry—is undeniably cinematic. In contrast to the traditionally-influenced front, the rear of the home embraces a more modern design sensibility. Rotated perpendicularly, the L-shaped configuration and wall of windows from Marvin maximizes natural light flowing into the home, and encourages unobstructed sightlines from the interior to the lush landscape outside.
Floor Plan of Tall House by Tall Architects
Floor Plan of Tall House by Tall Architects
Nestled between the courtyard and veranda, the open-concept living area effortlessly extends to the outdoors through a series of aluminum clad folding glass walls.
Nestled between the courtyard and veranda, the open-concept living area effortlessly extends to the outdoors through a series of aluminum clad folding glass walls.
Ladera Heights ADU by DNA Architecture + Design
Ladera Heights ADU by DNA Architecture + Design
The millwork hides the bed and desk, but it also conceals the air conditioner. “Everything is integrated,” says Losada-Amor. “That’s what keeps it clean.” Even the garage door mechanism is hidden here.
The millwork hides the bed and desk, but it also conceals the air conditioner. “Everything is integrated,” says Losada-Amor. “That’s what keeps it clean.” Even the garage door mechanism is hidden here.
“MA03 Library House was designed to meet the requirements of a ceramicist and a lawyer in need of a home capable of holding their extensive book collection as well as providing them with spaces for work and creative activity,” say Fria Folket, the architect behind this cabin in Sweden.
“MA03 Library House was designed to meet the requirements of a ceramicist and a lawyer in need of a home capable of holding their extensive book collection as well as providing them with spaces for work and creative activity,” say Fria Folket, the architect behind this cabin in Sweden.