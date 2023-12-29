Cedar slats mark the facade of the Worple's lakefront vacation home in Ontario.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
The custom primary bathroom's vanity was fabricated by NY Fine Interiors with a marble countertop that color-matches the terrazzo tile flooring.
In the primary bathroom, a small alcove created by the closet provided just enough room for a compact 36-by-36-inch soaking tub.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
Skáli North consists of four modules spread out across four deliveries: the High Cuboid, MudPod Vestibule, Grand Shed/Studio, and the Guest Wing, which is connected by an open-air hallway.
Although the width of the stairway walls didn't change, new wood treads and a wider extension at the bottom of the space help make it feel both brighter and less confining.
In the ensuite, the GLO-BALL wall lamp, a Jasper Morrison design for FLOS, and Study faucet by TRES over the bespoke marble basin.
One of the main sustainable features of the home is its small size. “It’s a very small house with good insulation and natural ventilation,” says architect Line Solgaard. “Keeping the building small is one of the most important considerations for sustainability.”
The cherry wood kitchen features sleek storage and a soapstone kitchen.
The walk-in shower in the primary bathroom has an open-air skylight. “When it’s cold, you can feel it, but then the warm water tempers that,” says Orlando. The hooks are from Proyecta by Helvex.
A Hans Wagner Rope Chair, West Elm credenza, and Noguchi Akari UF3-DL Standing Lamp round out the primary bedroom.