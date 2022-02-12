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Collection by Stacey Baker

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After: By reorganizing the layout rather than expanding it, the redesign allows the open-plan room to function the way it always seemed intended.
After: By reorganizing the layout rather than expanding it, the redesign allows the open-plan room to function the way it always seemed intended.
The kitchen as seen from the dining table, with the home's new sliding-glass doors. On the upper shelves is a George Nelson Tripod Desk Clock ($725)
The kitchen as seen from the dining table, with the home's new sliding-glass doors. On the upper shelves is a George Nelson Tripod Desk Clock ($725)
Taking advantage of the city's height allowances prompted Geis to build up. "It unlocked a whole new way of thinking,
Taking advantage of the city's height allowances prompted Geis to build up. "It unlocked a whole new way of thinking,
By strategically positioning the deck, Geis provided outdoor seating off the living area for gatherings. Since the space required a Class A fire-rated material, Sarah and Brant chose red balau wood for less than the cost of ipe.
By strategically positioning the deck, Geis provided outdoor seating off the living area for gatherings. Since the space required a Class A fire-rated material, Sarah and Brant chose red balau wood for less than the cost of ipe.
Teak stools from Patio Productions San Diego provide seating for groups on the triangular deck.
Teak stools from Patio Productions San Diego provide seating for groups on the triangular deck.
A custom surfboard crafted by local surfboard maker Craig Hollingsworth is displayed in the living area, which is furnished with Facebook Marketplace finds like the sideboard below the TV. The sofa is from Living Spaces, and the rug is from Lulu &amp; Georgia.
A custom surfboard crafted by local surfboard maker Craig Hollingsworth is displayed in the living area, which is furnished with Facebook Marketplace finds like the sideboard below the TV. The sofa is from Living Spaces, and the rug is from Lulu &amp; Georgia.
The red balau deck brings a natural element to the exterior, while complementing the existing house on the property. "I knew from the get-go that we weren’t going to be able to put fancy finishes like vertical siding on the outside—that drives up the price pretty fast,
The red balau deck brings a natural element to the exterior, while complementing the existing house on the property. "I knew from the get-go that we weren’t going to be able to put fancy finishes like vertical siding on the outside—that drives up the price pretty fast,
The couple splurged and bought La Cantina doors for the opening to the deck, along with the large corner windows from Milgard in the dining area. "Bifold doors are expensive, but they’re worth it when you use them correctly,
The couple splurged and bought La Cantina doors for the opening to the deck, along with the large corner windows from Milgard in the dining area. "Bifold doors are expensive, but they’re worth it when you use them correctly,
Sarah and Brant Barrah combined off-the-shelf elements like quartzite counters and oak cabinets with glazed ceramic ARTO "Kozo
Sarah and Brant Barrah combined off-the-shelf elements like quartzite counters and oak cabinets with glazed ceramic ARTO "Kozo
Marius spent $7,000 on built-ins, made of local birch.
Marius spent $7,000 on built-ins, made of local birch.
A nearly full-height, wall-to-wall window in the bedroom immerses the cabin in the setting.
A nearly full-height, wall-to-wall window in the bedroom immerses the cabin in the setting.
Three stepped levels demarcate the living space, kitchen, and bedroom.
Three stepped levels demarcate the living space, kitchen, and bedroom.
The bedroom on the second floor has a custom-made oak bed and built-in storage shelving with storage. On the back is a closet with sliding doors plus a double-duty floor-to-ceiling swing door that when opened, closes off the room from the rest of the space.
The bedroom on the second floor has a custom-made oak bed and built-in storage shelving with storage. On the back is a closet with sliding doors plus a double-duty floor-to-ceiling swing door that when opened, closes off the room from the rest of the space.
The spacious balcony on the second floor has the best views in the house: it overlooks the surrounding gardens and the Cerro de San Cristóbal, a wooded hill and nature preserve that rises behind the property. “Between 8 in the morning and 4 p.m., these sliding doors remain open and it’s super comfortable,” says Constantino. “When the mosquitos arrive, we close them and open the smaller screened windows.”
The spacious balcony on the second floor has the best views in the house: it overlooks the surrounding gardens and the Cerro de San Cristóbal, a wooded hill and nature preserve that rises behind the property. “Between 8 in the morning and 4 p.m., these sliding doors remain open and it’s super comfortable,” says Constantino. “When the mosquitos arrive, we close them and open the smaller screened windows.”
To create clean views of the lush greenery outside the home, the architect kept some of the windows fixed, allowing for minimal framing. Those that do open were strategically placed with cross breezes in mind.
To create clean views of the lush greenery outside the home, the architect kept some of the windows fixed, allowing for minimal framing. Those that do open were strategically placed with cross breezes in mind.
The study on the second floor has custom shelving made of encino, a local variety of white oak. Beatriz De Angoitia, the homeowner, is a retired doctor who remains active in academia.
The study on the second floor has custom shelving made of encino, a local variety of white oak. Beatriz De Angoitia, the homeowner, is a retired doctor who remains active in academia.
All of the floors in the house are made of traditional <i>loseta de barro</i>, a locally made terra-cotta tile that was sealed with beeswax, linseed oil, and pine tar.
loseta de barro
The ground floor has an open kitchen, dining area, and living area. Constantino planned the layout to accommodate his mother’s needs in later years: by closing off the half wall seen in the background and adding a door, the space can be converted into a one-bedroom apartment. The upper floor could become an independent unit.
The ground floor has an open kitchen, dining area, and living area. Constantino planned the layout to accommodate his mother’s needs in later years: by closing off the half wall seen in the background and adding a door, the space can be converted into a one-bedroom apartment. The upper floor could become an independent unit.
The thick wall that extends above the home’s second floor conceals water tanks that supply the two bathrooms below. Load-bearing walls were made from a combination of concrete blocks and red brick, with nonstructural adobe infill.
The thick wall that extends above the home’s second floor conceals water tanks that supply the two bathrooms below. Load-bearing walls were made from a combination of concrete blocks and red brick, with nonstructural adobe infill.

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