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The spacious balcony on the second floor has the best views in the house: it overlooks the surrounding gardens and the Cerro de San Cristóbal, a wooded hill and nature preserve that rises behind the property. “Between 8 in the morning and 4 p.m., these sliding doors remain open and it’s super comfortable,” says Constantino. “When the mosquitos arrive, we close them and open the smaller screened windows.”
The ground floor has an open kitchen, dining area, and living area. Constantino planned the layout to accommodate his mother’s needs in later years: by closing off the half wall seen in the background and adding a door, the space can be converted into a one-bedroom apartment. The upper floor could become an independent unit.
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