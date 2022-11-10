The cut-out in the oak cabinetry denotes a sleeping nook for the couple’s cat Mitten.
Custom colored cabinetry contrasts with the original brick of the fireplace. The table with the purple metal base is custom, and the pink door leads to the covered workout area under the deck.
Gregga left the ceiling exposed to define the cozy lounge area from the rest of the room. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors now open to the backyard.
The slat wall treatment is continued, with the powder-coated metal railing “creating a different language,” says Gregga. Adds Sean: The railing “has such a good feel in your hand.”
Tile selections include Bedrosian “Makoto” 2x8 tile in Shoji White and Ceramica “Graph” Tile in GP022.
The office/library acts as a transition area that “slows the separation” between the main living spaces and the primary bedroom, says Sean.
The room is painted Farrow & Ball ‘Stiffkey Blue’ and outfitted with a custom desk.
The pink and blue color scheme was influenced by the couple’s Kandinsky print. “I have carried around dozens of books to the many places I've lived for a long time,” says Rachel, who now has a home for the collection here.
Custom cabinetry creates entry storage, and wasn’t brought up to the ceiling, so as to appear floating and allow more natural light to spread. The custom metal fabrication is by Michael Northrup, including a powder coated railing and entry shelf.
A view of how the reworked entry meets the new office/library, with the slat wall promoting sightlines through the house.
Though the house was expanded in back to make room for a new bedroom and extended living room, there was still plenty of room for a patio and terraced outdoor space.
The master bathroom's double-sink vanity
The master bedroom enjoys a vaulted ceiling not unlike the great room's, but is a cozy place of respite facing the back yard.
The large new bathroom includes a shower for two and continuous tile floors.
A classic midcentury Eames chair helps anchor the living room and, when Beau is napping, provide a quiet spot to curl up with a book.
The couple rarely needs to turn on an interior electric light until sundown—and even if the ridge skylight extends their mortgage payments a little longer, Amy says “I’m so glad we did it—it’s what makes the house.”
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
The home's centerpiece is its ridge-beam skylight, which extends over the living room and expanded kitchen.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.