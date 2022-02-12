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Collection by David Shearer

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Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, and Laurence Cuneo met in 1937 at the New Bauhaus in Chicago, then headed by László Moholy-Nagy. After the school closed, Smith and Cuneo joined Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin fellowship; in 1939, van Fossen received a commission to design and build a house for Rob and Mary Gunning, a young Bohemian couple with a wooded lot on the edge of a ravine. The designers applied Wright’s principles of organic design to the Gunning House, which they named Glenbrow.
Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, and Laurence Cuneo met in 1937 at the New Bauhaus in Chicago, then headed by László Moholy-Nagy. After the school closed, Smith and Cuneo joined Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin fellowship; in 1939, van Fossen received a commission to design and build a house for Rob and Mary Gunning, a young Bohemian couple with a wooded lot on the edge of a ravine. The designers applied Wright’s principles of organic design to the Gunning House, which they named Glenbrow.
Le Pradet, the town the home is part of, sits on the Mediterranean.
Le Pradet, the town the home is part of, sits on the Mediterranean.
The interiors merge arroyo stonework and old growth redwood with post-and-beam construction.
The interiors merge arroyo stonework and old growth redwood with post-and-beam construction.
Altadena’s Boulder Crest home blends Arts and Crafts elements with midcentury-modern architecture.
Altadena’s Boulder Crest home blends Arts and Crafts elements with midcentury-modern architecture.
Floor plan of the Legend Two by Nestron
Floor plan of the Legend Two by Nestron
The Fish Camp acts as the couple’s forest getaway, just a quarter mile from their main house.
The Fish Camp acts as the couple’s forest getaway, just a quarter mile from their main house.
Five House by M Gooden Design floor plan
Five House by M Gooden Design floor plan

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