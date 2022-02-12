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Collection by Michelle Sain

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Owned solar panels contribute to making the home a more sustainable property.
Owned solar panels contribute to making the home a more sustainable property.
Over the course of a decade, an art director and a stylist updated this ’50s home with oak millwork, wraparound windows, and a monochromatic palette.
Over the course of a decade, an art director and a stylist updated this ’50s home with oak millwork, wraparound windows, and a monochromatic palette.
"Itt feels like a warm hug when you are in the kitchen,
"Itt feels like a warm hug when you are in the kitchen,
Warm beige plaster and built-in storage, courtesy of the team at Waller Build, keep mess at bay.
Warm beige plaster and built-in storage, courtesy of the team at Waller Build, keep mess at bay.
A Resource Furniture wall bed folds down to create sleeping accommodations.
A Resource Furniture wall bed folds down to create sleeping accommodations.
The office also offers a serene view of the new atrium.
The office also offers a serene view of the new atrium.
Finishes repeat to ensure a continuity of feeling throughout the home. In the primary bathroom, the floor is the same large format porcelain as the exterior spaces, the vanity counters are Concrete Collaborative terrazzo, and the shower wall tile is Mutina Rombini, which is also found on the kitchen island.
Finishes repeat to ensure a continuity of feeling throughout the home. In the primary bathroom, the floor is the same large format porcelain as the exterior spaces, the vanity counters are Concrete Collaborative terrazzo, and the shower wall tile is Mutina Rombini, which is also found on the kitchen island.
The same large format porcelain was used for the exterior patio, which is flush with the thresholds on the sliding glass doors. Blaine added a small bumpout at the end to accommodate a larger primary suite shower.
The same large format porcelain was used for the exterior patio, which is flush with the thresholds on the sliding glass doors. Blaine added a small bumpout at the end to accommodate a larger primary suite shower.
The living room, with a Karimoku case study couch and Woud Arc coffee table, also opens to the refinished backyard.
The living room, with a Karimoku case study couch and Woud Arc coffee table, also opens to the refinished backyard.
A Karimoku case study chair with ottoman provides a spot to sit between the living room and reading nook.
A Karimoku case study chair with ottoman provides a spot to sit between the living room and reading nook.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
Before: The owners needed a bigger kitchen, with better storage and prep space.
Before: The owners needed a bigger kitchen, with better storage and prep space.
In the reading nook, Karimoku Case Study chairs and coffee table are joined by a Normann Copenhagen couch.
In the reading nook, Karimoku Case Study chairs and coffee table are joined by a Normann Copenhagen couch.
Double doors separate the studio from the main house, and the Fleetwood sliding door opens the reading nook to the atrium.
Double doors separate the studio from the main house, and the Fleetwood sliding door opens the reading nook to the atrium.
The living area of the studio feels bigger than its petite footprint, thanks to the high, slanted ceilings and clerestory windows.
The living area of the studio feels bigger than its petite footprint, thanks to the high, slanted ceilings and clerestory windows.

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