Skylights were added to further brighten the space.
Maximum glazing significantly increased the natural lighting.
The homeowners offset the cost of high-end appliances with budget-friendly, quartz countertops and more affordable, engineered hardwood flooring. The tile backsplash is from Porcelanosa. The refrigerator is from Sub Zero, and the induction cooktop and hood are from Wolf.
The biggest splurge of the renovation was on top-of-the-line Italian cabinetry by Cucine Lube. The smoky shade is called Argilla 9572.
Lackluster updates, like new laminate countertops, had been made to the kitchen in order to prepare the home for the sale.
Before the renovation, the home lacked curb appeal and possessed very little charm on the interiors as well. "It was a very typical ranch-style home with a side yard entrance,
Sikandar was able to tap into some additional square footage toward the side of the house.
This Bay Area family decided to splurge on top-of-the-line cabinetry by the Italian company, Cucine Lube because the kitchen would be the focal point of the open living space and where they predicted that they’d spend much of their time. The glossy panels are crafted from acrylic and glass dust to form a light and sturdy material that is "as luminous as glass." In addition, the panels are easy to maintain; resistant to water, heat, stains, and chemicals; and designed to be in contact with food—making it money well spent.
