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Collection by Tracy Rekart

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Sarah and Brant Barrah combined off-the-shelf elements like quartzite counters and oak cabinets with glazed ceramic ARTO "Kozo
Sarah and Brant Barrah combined off-the-shelf elements like quartzite counters and oak cabinets with glazed ceramic ARTO "Kozo
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
Wood cladding encases the ceiling of the kitchen at the lower level, covers the stairs, and defines the bedroom on the upper floor.
Wood cladding encases the ceiling of the kitchen at the lower level, covers the stairs, and defines the bedroom on the upper floor.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
The house’s small square footage also necessitated that the bathroom do double duty as the laundry room.
The house’s small square footage also necessitated that the bathroom do double duty as the laundry room.
The kitchen cabinets are from Ikea, with fronts made by Friso. They are painted green with linseed oil paint.
The kitchen cabinets are from Ikea, with fronts made by Friso. They are painted green with linseed oil paint.
The living room has an Ikea Poäng chair from the 1980s and a vintage sofa sourced from Auktionet, among several other pieces the couple has collected over time.
The living room has an Ikea Poäng chair from the 1980s and a vintage sofa sourced from Auktionet, among several other pieces the couple has collected over time.
The tile on the shower floor is glazed with a texture to give it the feeling of the outdoors underfoot. “The bathroom has a large skylight that makes it feel like an outdoor shower,” Stagno says. “When you are standing in the shower, you look at the tree canopy.”
The tile on the shower floor is glazed with a texture to give it the feeling of the outdoors underfoot. “The bathroom has a large skylight that makes it feel like an outdoor shower,” Stagno says. “When you are standing in the shower, you look at the tree canopy.”
In lieu of a traditional railing that would obstruct views, a nautical rope railing was installed to easily allow them to bring larger furnishings and items into the loft.
In lieu of a traditional railing that would obstruct views, a nautical rope railing was installed to easily allow them to bring larger furnishings and items into the loft.
In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
Oak cabinetry that was milled from the site is topped with Deer Isle granite. Locally manufactured tile from nearby Camden adds a textured sheen. And Muuto pendant lights hang over the bar.
Oak cabinetry that was milled from the site is topped with Deer Isle granite. Locally manufactured tile from nearby Camden adds a textured sheen. And Muuto pendant lights hang over the bar.
Yuan added skylights throughout the house to bring more light into the interior, including this one over the central island, which also has pendants by In Common With. The floors are by D’Hanis Terracotta Tile.
Yuan added skylights throughout the house to bring more light into the interior, including this one over the central island, which also has pendants by In Common With. The floors are by D’Hanis Terracotta Tile.
High windows in the bathroom preserves privacy.
High windows in the bathroom preserves privacy.
The arched installation is 16.5 feet wide. The wood on the island was salvaged from the house during demolition, and Kev refinished it to be added to the island.
The arched installation is 16.5 feet wide. The wood on the island was salvaged from the house during demolition, and Kev refinished it to be added to the island.
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Spot Lab designed a custom wine rack with pegs and contrasting color.
Spot Lab designed a custom wine rack with pegs and contrasting color.
Spot Lab crafted the custom red oak cabinetry for the niche, which also includes the same green zellige tile used in the stove nook. The wall comes forward on the right to accommodate a powder room sink behind it, and the shallow counter there gets a lot of use for charging devices.
Spot Lab crafted the custom red oak cabinetry for the niche, which also includes the same green zellige tile used in the stove nook. The wall comes forward on the right to accommodate a powder room sink behind it, and the shallow counter there gets a lot of use for charging devices.
The pine boards continue on the ceiling in the stairwell. Green zellige tile forms a nook for the freestanding fireplace.
The pine boards continue on the ceiling in the stairwell. Green zellige tile forms a nook for the freestanding fireplace.

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