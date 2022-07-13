SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Kathy J. Vanest

Favorites

View 11 Photos
A family of five live comfortably and stylishly in a freshly renovated 180-square-foot camper.
A family of five live comfortably and stylishly in a freshly renovated 180-square-foot camper.
The couple used Lucent Lightshop for the lighting fixtures.
The couple used Lucent Lightshop for the lighting fixtures.
The compact kitchen features a ceramic tile backsplash.
The compact kitchen features a ceramic tile backsplash.
Their three young children sleep in triple bunk beds in the opposite end of the RV.
Their three young children sleep in triple bunk beds in the opposite end of the RV.
The renovation was completed in three weeks for just $3,000.
The renovation was completed in three weeks for just $3,000.
Pops of greenery and art imbue warmth into the tiny home.
Pops of greenery and art imbue warmth into the tiny home.
The couple kept costs low by sourcing art and furniture from garage sales, IKEA, Amazon, and Target.
The couple kept costs low by sourcing art and furniture from garage sales, IKEA, Amazon, and Target.
The cabinets were refaced to match the new aesthetic.
The cabinets were refaced to match the new aesthetic.
The couple share the master bedroom with a sliding door.
The couple share the master bedroom with a sliding door.
The 180-square-foot RV is currently parked on their lot in Ventura, California.
The 180-square-foot RV is currently parked on their lot in Ventura, California.