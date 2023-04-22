SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Adam Chasin

Favorites

View 21 Photos
ROAR Architects updated a former women’s refuge in London’s Kentish Town Conservation Area into two interconnected flats for a brother-and-sister duo. Housed in a historic Victorian, each of the flats have their own entrance. The interiors are also differentiated by their distinct color palettes and materials, which the architects designed to reflect the personality of each sibling.
ROAR Architects updated a former women’s refuge in London’s Kentish Town Conservation Area into two interconnected flats for a brother-and-sister duo. Housed in a historic Victorian, each of the flats have their own entrance. The interiors are also differentiated by their distinct color palettes and materials, which the architects designed to reflect the personality of each sibling.
Fireclay Tile’s “Hexite” pattern covers the floor in the primary bathroom.
Fireclay Tile’s “Hexite” pattern covers the floor in the primary bathroom.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
Los Angeles–based design firm ORA built this family home in the Mar Vista suburb with two separate buildings: a long, linear home “shaped like a boomerang,” and a bright-red accessory dwelling unit. In the main house, a soothing material palette composed of concrete floors, white walls, and wood is punctuated by spots of color, such as the teal tile backsplash and salmon-toned cabinet in the kitchen, or the sunshine-yellow vanity in one of the bathrooms.
Los Angeles–based design firm ORA built this family home in the Mar Vista suburb with two separate buildings: a long, linear home “shaped like a boomerang,” and a bright-red accessory dwelling unit. In the main house, a soothing material palette composed of concrete floors, white walls, and wood is punctuated by spots of color, such as the teal tile backsplash and salmon-toned cabinet in the kitchen, or the sunshine-yellow vanity in one of the bathrooms.
The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
The designer created a teak built-in bench seat for the primary bathroom, where she installed lively Marmoreal flooring, teak vanities, and marigold Zellige shower tile.
The designer created a teak built-in bench seat for the primary bathroom, where she installed lively Marmoreal flooring, teak vanities, and marigold Zellige shower tile.
A bathroom with a corner shower.
A bathroom with a corner shower.
“The bathrooms were conceived as special spaces,” Vázquez says. “We decided to give them some color that would contrast with the main spaces.” A vessel sink by Cubik rests on a custom oak base; the mosaic tile is from Mosaico.
“The bathrooms were conceived as special spaces,” Vázquez says. “We decided to give them some color that would contrast with the main spaces.” A vessel sink by Cubik rests on a custom oak base; the mosaic tile is from Mosaico.
The selection of pale wood for the bathroom vanity helps to maintain a light and airy quality for the space.
The selection of pale wood for the bathroom vanity helps to maintain a light and airy quality for the space.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
To maximize the feeling of space in the main bathroom, Bestor took the ceiling up to the roofline. “It feels special and spacious even though it doesn’t take up a lot of square footage,” she says. Of the door that opens to the rear deck, David says, "You feel like you’re outside when it's open." The wall tile is from Sonoma Tile.
To maximize the feeling of space in the main bathroom, Bestor took the ceiling up to the roofline. “It feels special and spacious even though it doesn’t take up a lot of square footage,” she says. Of the door that opens to the rear deck, David says, "You feel like you’re outside when it's open." The wall tile is from Sonoma Tile.
In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.
In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.

1 more save