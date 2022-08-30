SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by shell0323

Favorites

View 10 Photos
"This particular residence is one of the few two-bedroom floor plans in the complex and also includes secured and covered parking for two cars,
"This particular residence is one of the few two-bedroom floor plans in the complex and also includes secured and covered parking for two cars,
The complex is ideally situated on a beautiful tree-lined street one-half block south of Sunset and offers walkable access to both the iconic Chateau Marmont.
The complex is ideally situated on a beautiful tree-lined street one-half block south of Sunset and offers walkable access to both the iconic Chateau Marmont.
The double-height principal suite features in-built concrete furniture and decorative recessed wall detailing, enhancing the space's modern ambiance.
The double-height principal suite features in-built concrete furniture and decorative recessed wall detailing, enhancing the space's modern ambiance.
In the main living area, full-height glass panes fully retract back, creating instant and intimate indoor-outdoor connection.
In the main living area, full-height glass panes fully retract back, creating instant and intimate indoor-outdoor connection.
Inspired by mangrove forests whose roots permit the easy flow of water, the Prairie Residence rests on stilts to protect the home from possible flooding.
Inspired by mangrove forests whose roots permit the easy flow of water, the Prairie Residence rests on stilts to protect the home from possible flooding.