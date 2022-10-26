SubscribeSign In
Outside, an entertainer's paradise awaits. The backyard includes multiple lounging areas, a salt-water pool, as well as a detached guest house.
Back Exterior, Day
The wraparound porch is enclosed in custom unfinished spruce, and match the slated look of the World Market chairs. MacInnis says that her custom concrete firepit has been a great place to entertain.
The newly landscaped yard is virtually maintenance free and features modern concrete hardscapes, as well as wood decking—perfect for alfresco entertaining.
The couple installed external Kichler lighting which provides the perfect, low-energy nighttime lighting. And, a Kichler lighting complete with a Bluetooth speaker is the perfect accessory.
The second seating area features furniture from All Modern.
Multiple seating areas extend the livable area of the home outside, providing space for dining, socializing, and play.
The home at night. Note the high privacy hedges that rim the outdoor space.
"After photographing the house, we all sat down around the servery over a glass (or two) of wine and shared travel experiences, building industry war stories, and discussed the renovation," says the firm. "It was very gratifying to hear and see that the space really fit the clients well. The space was comfortable, laid-back, and yet worldly, just like the clients themselves."
Pool deck and sitting area
Wei transformed the garage into a studio/office space.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The backyard is the family's gathering space, with each room opening up to the courtyard.
DiNiord collaborated with craftsman Ken Hood to design the concrete bench with firewood storage and detachable wood back. Douglas fir columns along the walkway creates a colonnade. The mono-sloped roof is a nod to the long roofline of the original house that stood on the property. “Reducing the angles also reflects the strictness to budget,” the wife says.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
