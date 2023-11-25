After months of waiting for approvals to build a house in Sintra, Portugal, artist Chris Saunders decided to pivot, commissioning a custom tiny home on wheels from architecture studio Madeiguincho. The 200-square-foot house, with its honey-colored wood cladding and contrasting blond wood interior, suits Chris perfectly. “Since moving here I’ve simplified not only my way of living, but also my mentality and work ethic,” he says.