“It's minimalist in nature,” says Pali. “To us, there's beauty in the rational.”
The primary bedroom has an extra-long window seat made of Alder wood.
The house was designed by the duo Bridgett Shank and Megan Carter, who together make up Artifact Collaborative.
The home's open floor plan makes it a delight to entertain in, with sliding glass doors leading out to a screened porch off the airy kitchen and living space, with its dramatic walls of glass facing the courtyard.
“We chose materials that would age with dignity, because they value things that deepen over time,” Bart explains of the couple and their contrasting selections of warm wood and glass.
Wooden beams running from exterior to interior act as stylish yet functional load bearing elements that draw in daylight and warm up the room.
The seating is "tucked down and against the concrete so it creates a little microclimate,
The 1x6 Ipe decking is from Crosscut Lumber, and delineates the dining area from the lounge area. Concrete pavers from Mutual Materials mark the lounge area, also with a built-in bench and concrete fireplace.
The pop-out window has 530-T Series sliding doors by Fleetwood.
Hardi-Lap siding covers the addition. The pop-out bay has a sliding door unit in it to maximize the glass.
In the compact primary bathroom, a wood slat wall provides separation for the toilet in the small footprint. "The idea was to have a toilet room, but there's no door on it,
Wittman added a small private deck for the parents off their bedroom. A Modern Bed by West Elm, is joined by the Cylinder Task Wall Light by Rejuvenation, and a Turn Tall Side Table in Wood by Blu Dot.
A curving skylight illuminates the minimalist kitchen of a dwelling in Bondi Beach, Australia, that was renovated by Andrew Burges Architects.
In the entry, an inset planter in the polished concrete floors sits beneath the open-tread staircase.
Homeowner and co-designer Christopher Hansen heads for the beach from the home’s double-height entry hallway, where a glass stairway with parota wood treads maintains sight lines.