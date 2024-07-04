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Nick adjusting the blinds, sourced on Amazon, in his kitchen. The light is a DIY he made by flipping a floor light horizontally and stringing it up from the ceiling.
Nick adjusting the blinds, sourced on Amazon, in his kitchen. The light is a DIY he made by flipping a floor light horizontally and stringing it up from the ceiling.
Floor plan of Amabel Street by Weather Projects
Floor plan of Amabel Street by Weather Projects
Hannah and Rami converted the second bedroom into an office, featuring a plywood-topped desk and shelving unit that Hannah made for their previous rental.
Hannah and Rami converted the second bedroom into an office, featuring a plywood-topped desk and shelving unit that Hannah made for their previous rental.
In addition to the Samsung appliances, Knight outfitted the kitchen with tinted concrete floors, something Rami and Hannah appreciate. "They’re easy to clean, pet-proof, and it’s hard to see dirt on them,
In addition to the Samsung appliances, Knight outfitted the kitchen with tinted concrete floors, something Rami and Hannah appreciate. "They’re easy to clean, pet-proof, and it’s hard to see dirt on them,
Brigette Muller's apartment is filled with items passed down from family members that remind her of their time together. Textiles draped over sofas and chairs create a coherent palette, and she has a "magic drawer
Brigette Muller's apartment is filled with items passed down from family members that remind her of their time together. Textiles draped over sofas and chairs create a coherent palette, and she has a "magic drawer
“The name 'Unfinished House' refers to an aesthetic attitude…. Self-finishing materials were selected to reduce resources and reveal the building’s construction. Tile and plywood are the only added ‘finishes’; They cover areas with wiring and plumbing,” the architects tell us. “The building is an all-timber structure with cellulose and wood fiber board insulation. Many of the materials were locally-produced including the wood framing, plywood, corrugated metal, and wood cladding.”
“The name 'Unfinished House' refers to an aesthetic attitude…. Self-finishing materials were selected to reduce resources and reveal the building’s construction. Tile and plywood are the only added ‘finishes’; They cover areas with wiring and plumbing,” the architects tell us. “The building is an all-timber structure with cellulose and wood fiber board insulation. Many of the materials were locally-produced including the wood framing, plywood, corrugated metal, and wood cladding.”
Catherine coated a mix of dressers in shades of red and pink, then painted her bedroom a light blue to tie the colors together.
Catherine coated a mix of dressers in shades of red and pink, then painted her bedroom a light blue to tie the colors together.
Catherine decorated her walls with pieces by George Grammer, a painter who lived and worked in New York. He studied at Parsons with Catherine’s mother in the 1970s, and lived in the city until he passed a few years ago.
Catherine decorated her walls with pieces by George Grammer, a painter who lived and worked in New York. He studied at Parsons with Catherine’s mother in the 1970s, and lived in the city until he passed a few years ago.
Catherine built the couch and the desk using plywood, and then she applied a light coat of blue paint to preserve the wood grain.
Catherine built the couch and the desk using plywood, and then she applied a light coat of blue paint to preserve the wood grain.
Though the three-bedroom cabin is just 1,500 square feet, Josh Kjenner's design prioritized storage. These lacquered cabinets include custom pulls by builder Etchbuilt.
Though the three-bedroom cabin is just 1,500 square feet, Josh Kjenner's design prioritized storage. These lacquered cabinets include custom pulls by builder Etchbuilt.
The dining table sits beside a door to the outdoor deck, making it easy to entertain with combined indoor-outdoor presence. The Strand pendant light is by Muuto.
The dining table sits beside a door to the outdoor deck, making it easy to entertain with combined indoor-outdoor presence. The Strand pendant light is by Muuto.
A centerpiece of the living room is the Stuv 16-Cube fireplace, sitting atop Ikea drawers outfitted with iKustom metal fronts. The tiles behind the stove are by Micro, and the wall sconce by Viscosi.
A centerpiece of the living room is the Stuv 16-Cube fireplace, sitting atop Ikea drawers outfitted with iKustom metal fronts. The tiles behind the stove are by Micro, and the wall sconce by Viscosi.
The built-in banquette makes the most of limited space in the dining area.
The built-in banquette makes the most of limited space in the dining area.
The addition primarily consists of a new living room with built-in seating. The custom sofa, also in pine plywood, includes pull out drawers.
The addition primarily consists of a new living room with built-in seating. The custom sofa, also in pine plywood, includes pull out drawers.
Floor plan of Toast by Furlough Wood Co. and Boreal Design
Floor plan of Toast by Furlough Wood Co. and Boreal Design
George Nakashima’s bathroom as well as Japanese onsen inspired the soaking tub downstairs. Silberkleit conceived of the space as a wet room and finished it in MicroTek by <a href="http://surecretedesign.com">SureCrete</a>. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Ally sought an indoor/outdoor feel in the space and Marvin’s Elevate casement windows, installed to open outward like French doors, achieve the effect. <a href="http://rorypots.com/">Rory Pots</a> designed the pendants and wall sconce and <a href="https://www.furloughwoodco.com/">Silberkleit</a> made the mirror.</span>
George Nakashima’s bathroom as well as Japanese onsen inspired the soaking tub downstairs. Silberkleit conceived of the space as a wet room and finished it in MicroTek by <a href="http://surecretedesign.com">SureCrete</a>. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Ally sought an indoor/outdoor feel in the space and Marvin’s Elevate casement windows, installed to open outward like French doors, achieve the effect. <a href="rorypots.com/">R... Pots</a> designed the pendants and wall sconce and <a href="www.furloughwoodco.com/">S... made the mirror.</span>

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