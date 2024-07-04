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“The name 'Unfinished House' refers to an aesthetic attitude…. Self-finishing materials were selected to reduce resources and reveal the building’s construction. Tile and plywood are the only added ‘finishes’; They cover areas with wiring and plumbing,” the architects tell us. “The building is an all-timber structure with cellulose and wood fiber board insulation. Many of the materials were locally-produced including the wood framing, plywood, corrugated metal, and wood cladding.”
George Nakashima’s bathroom as well as Japanese onsen inspired the soaking tub downstairs. Silberkleit conceived of the space as a wet room and finished it in MicroTek by <a href="http://surecretedesign.com">SureCrete</a>. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">Ally sought an indoor/outdoor feel in the space and Marvin’s Elevate casement windows, installed to open outward like French doors, achieve the effect. <a href="rorypots.com/">R... Pots</a> designed the pendants and wall sconce and <a href="www.furloughwoodco.com/">S... made the mirror.</span>
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