Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
Textured travertine limestone slabs from ABC Stone run under the custom white oak vanity, and are also used on the walls.
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
"Even if this cladding rusted and had all kinds of holes in it, it wouldn't leak because the real membrane in the building is underneath that airspace,
Corrugated galvalume cladding creates a rain screen with airspace behind, so even if the metal rusts over decades, the building won't leak (a detail informed by homeowner Corey's insurance background).
Sitting eight feet off the ground, Erica and Eduardo Heidenreich’s island retreat in the Paraná River delta, north of Buenos Aires, is built to withstand the remote wetland’s periodic flooding.
The seating is "tucked down and against the concrete so it creates a little microclimate,
Located off paved roads, across a river, and up a mountain, Pablo Pérez Palacios’s cabin in the Mexican wilderness has a rooftop terrace designed for entertaining.
FMT Estudio gives a stark and dated dwelling a playful renovation that embraces the sunny climate with lush courtyards and a poolside veranda.
The brick-and-glass residence accommodates limited mobility with a lift between levels and seamless thresholds between indoors and out.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
Architect Ana Smud’s residence in the Vicente López suburb of Buenos Aires is surrounded by gardens and wrapped in timber, concrete, and glass.