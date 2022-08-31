SubscribeSign In
Collection by Derik Hayenga

Favorites

The swing-out kitchen table is very practical but also rather fun; it stows away perfectly but never tries to hide, just gracefully sliding back into place and elegantly creating a cubby for it's neat little stools to live in.
The central idea is to create a special place to appreciate spending time
The primary suite prioritizes intimate indoor-outdoor living, complete with a wall of bi-folding glass doors that open up to the manicured backyard gardens.
"Whether you're hosting a dinner party or just relaxing with family and friends, this space is perfect for enjoying the Southern California lifestyle,
The second bedroom also offers direct outdoor access, as well as charming picture windows and a spacious reading area.
Great room. Dining and living area.
The outdoor living space of the Birch Le Collaboration House features a wood-burning fireplace under large, covered porch.
Outdoor living area in covered porch.
Kitchen, dining , and living room
This peaceful, rustic bedroom makes use of a Murphy bed by Resource Furniture with a couch in a three- or two-seat version and integrates with closet and shelving systems.
"We wanted to keep the exterior walls uncluttered, so you can focus on the views, the light, and the air," says Rosa Garneau, the owner of a 650-square-foot co-op in New York's Chelsea neighborhood. To achieve a clean look, everything gets tucked away, including the mattress and bedding. When looking for the best Murphy bed, look for one that can accommodate basic bedding without having to remove and store it daily.
In this living area, a built-in Murphy bed can be pulled down to create a flexible sleeping area when needed. This Murphy bed incorporates two small bedside nooks with built-in lighting.
A diagram of DH House's prefabricated metal structure.
Architect Bill Yudchitz asked his son, Daniel, to help him create a self-sustaining multi-level family cabin in Bayfield, Wisconsin.
Vermont slate covers the area around the True North wood stove. Wide-plank Yanachi Carbonized Strand Woven Bamboo covers the floors.
Since the house is miles away from the electrical grid, it needed to be self sustaining. Solar panels provide power and Brun and Esparza engineered the structure to be green from the get go. "The building is high-performance and energy-efficient because of its insulation," Brun says. "There are operable windows in every single room in the house, which actually reduces electricity use since it cuts down the need for artificial lighting. Once we reduced the electricity need in the house, we then went through the active strategies which are solar panels and the heat exchange system."
Cement panels painted a plum hue clad Jason Gordon’s 1,157-square-foot cabin in the Ozark Mountains. Architect German Brun and partner Lizmarie Esparza originally specified wood, but opted for the much less expensive material from James Hardie after contractor Damian Fitzpatrick recommended it. “It was an exercise in cost engineering,” Brun says.
