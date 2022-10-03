The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
Pátio at the second floor.
Kelli embraced simple raw materials like marine-grade plywood and let them shine. “I made a design rule for myself for this project: no material should imitate another material. If it’s plywood, let it look like plywood. Let’s celebrate that.”
Ground floor plan
Facade detail
Living in between the woods
Facade detail
View of the southern wood
The guest bathroom utilizes a simple Ikea vanity custom painted to the perfect shade of green and features leather hardware from the Australian company Made Measure.