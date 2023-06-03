Favorites
This Paradise model was way customized. The biggest alterations were to remove the loft altogether and have one consistent roofline throughout. We were able to make the kitchen windows a bit taller because there was no loft we had to stay below over the kitchen. This ATU was perfect for an extra tall person. After editing out a loft, we had these big interior walls to work with and although we always have the high-up octagon windows on the interior walls to keep thing light and the flow coming through, we took it a step (or should I say foot) further and made the french pocket doors extra tall. This also made the shower wall tile and shower head extra tall. We added another ceiling fan above the kitchen and when all of those awning windows are opened up, all the hot air goes right up and out.
The bathroom has natural edge Hawaiian mango wood slabs spanning the length of the bump-out: the vanity countertop and the shelf beneath. The entire bump-out-side wall is tiled floor to ceiling with a diamond print pattern. The shower follows the high contrast trend with one white wall and one black wall in matching square pearl finish. The warmth of the terra cotta floor adds earthy warmth that gives life to the wood. 3 wall lights hang down illuminating the vanity, though durning the day, you likely wont need it with the natural light shining in from two perfect angled long windows.
We had an open house at Ola Brew in Kailua-Kona, HI. It was fun! We got to drink beer with everyone and tour three of our latest projects (all paradise models). An outdoor shower mounted on the side of this ATU. It has a tub-fill so you could have an outdoor tub - perfect in Hawaii. Black white and wood exterior. 8x28' Paradise Model Tiny Home
