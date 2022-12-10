SubscribeSign In
London creative studio Unknown Works has bookended brick infill terrace house with two semi-detached additions to provide “space for a young family’s creative pursuits, ensuring the layout could be adapted for hosting parties and intimate family gatherings.” Designed as a kit of prefabricated structural panels in spruce cross-laminated timber (CLT)—chosen as a flexible, cost-effective, sustainable material technology—the additions were assembled on-site in just four days.
Vika Living was founded by Jeff Howard and Scott Kervern in 2001. “We recognised a huge gap in the market,” says Howard. “Traditional permanent tiny homes have been around for generations and are generally priced at over $100K and need foundations and permits; while canvas-top products are meant for very short-term stays and are restricted geographically and seasonally. We recognised a middle ground worth about $30 billion a year that draws from both sides of this spectrum.”
The house is beautifully hidden within the natural landscape and offers minimal obstruction to the visible environment.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"A series of open-web trusses are combined with dimensional wood framing to form broad overhangs and space for insulation. Plywood is attached to the trusses and becomes a finished ceiling, and an aluminum window system is attached to laminated wood columns to create a wall of glass oriented toward the views. </span>To the right, and parallel to the view, are the living spaces and bedrooms edged by a walkway leading to a private deck that extends into the landscape."
"A series of open-web trusses are combined with dimensional wood framing to form broad overhangs and space for insulation. Plywood is attached to the trusses and becomes a finished ceiling, and an aluminum window system is attached to laminated wood columns to create a wall of glass oriented toward the views. To the right, and parallel to the view, are the living spaces and bedrooms edged by a walkway leading to a private deck that extends into the landscape."

