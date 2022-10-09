SubscribeSign In
A luxurious rural retreat that doesn’t skimp on comfort, JR’s Hut is an off-grid glamping destination with spectacular views of the 7,000-acre Kimo Estate in Australia.
A ribbon of custom built sustainably sourced white-oak built-in furniture and cabinetry wraps the perimeter of the interior, starting creating a calming container for a guest or tenant. The simplicity of the designed forms allows the expressive rings of the polished oak slabs to provide playful ornamentation. The storage-focused “Sarcophagus Bed” includes bedside shelving nooks, integrated lighting, large storage drawers, and cabinets inside the headboard. A large mirror expands the space to reflect the built-in banquette and cabinets on the south wall.
Summer time in the woods
Located on a working farm, the hard-working home helps owners Michael and Anna RiCharde transition easily from inside to outside. "I'll be out in the fields handling sheep, then I can just walk inside, go right to the laundry room, drop my dirty clothes, and close it off,
Amy Plank and Richard Vaughn linked three 20-foot shipping containers to create a striking and sustainable home in Victoria, Australia. The house is clad with interlocking Colorbond steel panels, accented by windows and doors framed with silvertop ash.
Winkelman Architecture delivers grown-up summer-camp vibes with this unassuming retreat on the coast of Maine.
When a Los Angeles–based entrepreneur and writer were seeking creative refuge, they didn’t have to travel far for inspiration. The duo simply looked to their backyard to erect a 245-square-foot guesthouse on their hillside property in the Los Feliz neighborhood. Nestled just behind their main residence, the tranquil space, designed by Jerome Byron, serves as a work/play sanctuary for the couple and their two children.
Bowick says the shingles were at first a golden honey hue. “As it patinated, they became this beautiful silver-gray. It’s similar to the decks and railings, which are hemlock. They also have a nice patina,” he says.
Toronto architect Gregory Neudorf creates a pristine and practical 400-square-foot dwelling with nautical storage below deck.
There is even the possibility to create single, independent units as cabin-like retreats.
