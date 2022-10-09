Favorites
A ribbon of custom built sustainably sourced white-oak built-in furniture and cabinetry wraps the perimeter of the interior, starting creating a calming container for a guest or tenant. The simplicity of the designed forms allows the expressive rings of the polished oak slabs to provide playful ornamentation. The storage-focused “Sarcophagus Bed” includes bedside shelving nooks, integrated lighting, large storage drawers, and cabinets inside the headboard. A large mirror expands the space to reflect the built-in banquette and cabinets on the south wall.
When a Los Angeles–based entrepreneur and writer were seeking creative refuge, they didn’t have to travel far for inspiration. The duo simply looked to their backyard to erect a 245-square-foot guesthouse on their hillside property in the Los Feliz neighborhood. Nestled just behind their main residence, the tranquil space, designed by Jerome Byron, serves as a work/play sanctuary for the couple and their two children.