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Collection by Geoff Flood

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The wood for the core home is pine treated with linseed oil. "It's not luxury. But that's also part of the idea,
The wood for the core home is pine treated with linseed oil. "It's not luxury. But that's also part of the idea,
Aamion and Daize Goodwin’s radical, triple-decker digs in Hanalei, Kauai, can best be described as "Peter Pan" meets "Swiss Family Robinson."
Aamion and Daize Goodwin’s radical, triple-decker digs in Hanalei, Kauai, can best be described as "Peter Pan" meets "Swiss Family Robinson."
The outdoor terrace folds up, and the roof can be detached so that the container home can be easily relocated.
The outdoor terrace folds up, and the roof can be detached so that the container home can be easily relocated.
Mono in the woods of Montana
Mono in the woods of Montana