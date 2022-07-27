🏠
Discover new design ideas every day.
Sign up
for Dwell’s newsletter
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
g
Collection by
Geoff Flood
Favorites
View
6
Photos
The wood for the core home is pine treated with linseed oil. "It's not luxury. But that's also part of the idea,
Aamion and Daize Goodwin’s radical, triple-decker digs in Hanalei, Kauai, can best be described as "Peter Pan" meets "Swiss Family Robinson."
The outdoor terrace folds up, and the roof can be detached so that the container home can be easily relocated.
Mono in the woods of Montana
Share