Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Lyle

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Hello Wood is currently working on a larger iteration of their prefab: the Big Pebble. “It will provide enough space for extra functions, such as a bathing and sleeping,” Kristóf tells us. “It is basically designed to be a weekend cabin.”
Hello Wood is currently working on a larger iteration of their prefab: the Big Pebble. “It will provide enough space for extra functions, such as a bathing and sleeping,” Kristóf tells us. “It is basically designed to be a weekend cabin.”
The prefabs are built on a standard concrete pier foundation. MyCabin can design a stem wall or helical pile foundation at an additional cost if they receive a soil report for the site.
The prefabs are built on a standard concrete pier foundation. MyCabin can design a stem wall or helical pile foundation at an additional cost if they receive a soil report for the site.
The living area, dining area, and kitchen all get plenty of natural light and views.
The living area, dining area, and kitchen all get plenty of natural light and views.