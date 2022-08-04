SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Charles Russ

Favorites

View 11 Photos
A glazed, sloping ceiling allows light to wash over the dining area. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">We moved in before we started the work, so we got to experience the space,
A glazed, sloping ceiling allows light to wash over the dining area. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">We moved in before we started the work, so we got to experience the space,
Augustin spent $6200 on concrete floors, which included the new slab and the control joins, as well as grinding, polishing, and sealing. “We just put one layer of sealer on and they ground it down a bit,
Augustin spent $6200 on concrete floors, which included the new slab and the control joins, as well as grinding, polishing, and sealing. “We just put one layer of sealer on and they ground it down a bit,
Vintage furniture looks right at home in the refurbished mid-century space.
Vintage furniture looks right at home in the refurbished mid-century space.
The original owners of the 1969 glass house had converted an existing barn on site into an art studio. The new homeowners wanted to update it to function as a guest house and at-home work studio.
The original owners of the 1969 glass house had converted an existing barn on site into an art studio. The new homeowners wanted to update it to function as a guest house and at-home work studio.
In years gone by, the street was lined with Milkwood trees, some of which still remain. The angled bay window was specifically designed to frame two ancient Milkwoods, which were sadly removed by neighbours despite many objections. It does, however, remain a cosy, sun-filled nook with 180-degree views.
In years gone by, the street was lined with Milkwood trees, some of which still remain. The angled bay window was specifically designed to frame two ancient Milkwoods, which were sadly removed by neighbours despite many objections. It does, however, remain a cosy, sun-filled nook with 180-degree views.
In the Orient, New York, home of Keith Scott Morton and Christine Churchill, a double-height living/dining area hugs the broadly glazed west elevation.
In the Orient, New York, home of Keith Scott Morton and Christine Churchill, a double-height living/dining area hugs the broadly glazed west elevation.
The upstairs guest suite includes a neutral, daylit bathroom.
The upstairs guest suite includes a neutral, daylit bathroom.
A shed roof descends from the living/dining area, extending beyond its edge to shield an expansive porch from the elements.
A shed roof descends from the living/dining area, extending beyond its edge to shield an expansive porch from the elements.