The timber joinery in the bathroom conceals storage that allows the family home to remain uncluttered. The large windows frame green views that belie the urban context and complement the refined material palette.
New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
The vibrant tiles in one of the showers were left as is, an homage to their predecessor, the ceramics studio J.Schatz.
The stone was the driving force behind the powder room design. The grey glass of the custom Lindsey Adelman light connects to the veining and elevates the whole look.