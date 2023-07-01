The only residence in Oregon by Wright, the Gordon House was designed in 1957 for Evelyn and Conrad Gordon and finished in 1963 (four years after Wright’s death). Originally located adjacent to the Willamette River near Wilsonville, the home is now located within the Oregon Garden in Silverton, Oregon. When its 2001 owners planned to tear it down, the Frank Lloyd Wright Conservancy obtained a three-month reprieve to dismantle and relocate it. The house, another example of Wright's Usonian vision for America, opened one year later—and is the only publicly accessible Frank Lloyd Wright home in the Pacific Northwest.