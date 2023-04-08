SubscribeSign In
When the couple noticed tile poking out of the ground near the front door, they began excavating. To their surprise, they discovered a rectangular reflecting pool that had been buried due to neglect. Now a concrete bridge leads over the rebuilt water feature to the front door, which is painted an eye-catching orange to match its original color.
The cabin thoughtfully blends aesthetics from Japanese design and Scandinavian minimalism.
When looking to add an ADU to their backyard in Highland Park, Oni Lazarus and her partner Didi went with Cover’s turnkey offering. The Los Angeles–based prefab builders managed every step, giving the couple an idyllic, indoor/outdoor rental unit that capitalizes on sunny Southern California weather.
The interiors feature accoya flooring, which extends outside to a wraparound deck. The home faces east to soak up morning sunlight.
Garcia clad the ADU’s exterior with a local Texas limestone, similar in color and texture to the main house, “just to tie the two together visually,” says the architect.
The homeowners wanted to maintain "the midcentury principle of thoughtful design that brings the outside in," Kasey says. The couple worked with the architect to create a home "where everything has a use and isn’t more than you need," she continues.
Seattle-based Robert Hutchison Architecture worked with the homeowners to design an addition to the residence that respects its original post-and-beam construction.
Escalante Escape exterior
At the rear of Long Point Getaway, the back windows span 25 feet, opening up the home to waterfront views.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
The Luoto sauna-cabin is perfect for lakeside settings where its full-height window provides unobstructed views, and its slim profile blends in with the surrounding shoreline.
