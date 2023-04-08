Favorites
When the couple noticed tile poking out of the ground near the front door, they began excavating. To their surprise, they discovered a rectangular reflecting pool that had been buried due to neglect. Now a concrete bridge leads over the rebuilt water feature to the front door, which is painted an eye-catching orange to match its original color.
When looking to add an ADU to their backyard in Highland Park, Oni Lazarus and her partner Didi went with Cover’s turnkey offering. The Los Angeles–based prefab builders managed every step, giving the couple an idyllic, indoor/outdoor rental unit that capitalizes on sunny Southern California weather.
