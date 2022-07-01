SubscribeSign In
Elevations of The Lofthouse by Drew + Tarah MacAlmon
Lower floor plan of The Lofthouse by Drew + Tarah MacAlmon
Upper floor plan of The Lofthouse by Drew + Tarah MacAlmon
The bathroom is finished in simple stucco with bent copper plumbing fixtures and oversized terrazzo tile. Niches in the wall accommodate bathing supplies and provide a convenient foothold for leg-shaving.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
A small open closet behind the ladder wall hides coats, boots, and fishing gear.
Layered landscaping by Boxleaf Design transforms the property.
