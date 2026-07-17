Le Corbusier sofas with chrome frames and leather cushions anchor the space before the hearth, where a second Muskoka Tide marble slab grounds the room.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
From the house, there’s 170-degree views of the ocean, as its perched above the palms. Its height allows the family to feel the ocean breeze, and the unique design of the roof allows passive cooling.
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New tile added to the log wall is from the Rairies Montrieux factory. The Oak floors were refinished, and the exposed ceiling between the beams was refinished in 8mm high-density expanded cork for sound dampening and a textural look. The couch and coffee table are vintage.
The home's custom millwork was designed to evolve alongside the family's needs, with spaces that can transition from toy storage to bookshelves and study areas as the children grow. "You have to leave space for the house to change itself,
The home's interior gardens were planted to attract hummingbirds, butterflies, and other wildlife, creating a landscape where the family's children can explore and discover nature just outside their door.
Large Anderson 400 series windows and doors create new indoor-outdoor access to the pool from the living room and dining area.