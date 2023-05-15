The main bath falls to the "white" family of objects designed by Fiedler Marciano Architecture and is one of architect Mark Fiedler's favorite rooms in the home.
Boffi faucets join sinks from Labour and Wait in the bathroom.
The five original lavatories were updated and integrated into the new bathing area.
Nikki and her mom can enjoy one another's company in the kitchen after a short walk across the garden.
The primary shower features Daltile tiles and Artos fixtures, and, most excitingly, a skylight. It doesn't just let in the light: it opens right up to the sky, (nearly) fulfilling Daren's dream of an outdoor shower.
The studio’s second floor serves as a library. The sunken bathtub offers interrupted sightlines across the space and out into the backyard. The tub, like the library’s floor, is made of concrete.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
The indoor pool adjoins the main house, and features a pair of Easy Chairs by Jørgen Høj and Poul Kjærholm.
Warwas designed the shower to be part of the room. "It’s not a massive bathroom, but it’s a good size,
In the master bathroom, the Smiths worked with a Boston-based company, Artaic, on the mosaic tile.