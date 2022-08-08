Favorites
The summer house boasts expansive glazing to let light in throughout the year. “We wanted to have a lot of windows,” says Egelund. “If it was a summer house in the south of Spain or France, you would avoid the sun. Here in Denmark, though, we like the sun and the light. There are regulations about how much glazing you are allowed to have in a house, and we nearly had too much!”
“We chose to have a very big kitchen,” says Egelund. “I love it when people cook together.” The kitchen is by Egelund’s brand Vipp, and is a design that was developed more than 14 years ago. The couple have the same kitchen in black in their Copenhagen apartment but decided that the warm gray color was better suited to the coastal setting of the summer house.
