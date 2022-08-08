SubscribeSign In
A second bedroom in the main house is furnished with bunk beds, offering plenty of sleeping space for Egelund’s family, including her five grandchildren, when they come to visit.
The view was pivotal in the design, and the living area features 180-degree views that bring the spectacular seascape into the interior. The soft, neutral palette complements the seascape.
An outdoor shower set in the timber-clad walkway offers another way for the homeowners and their guests to connect with nature, and an easy way to rinse off after swimming.
The summer house boasts expansive glazing to let light in throughout the year. “We wanted to have a lot of windows,” says Egelund. “If it was a summer house in the south of Spain or France, you would avoid the sun. Here in Denmark, though, we like the sun and the light. There are regulations about how much glazing you are allowed to have in a house, and we nearly had too much!”
“We chose to have a very big kitchen,” says Egelund. “I love it when people cook together.” The kitchen is by Egelund’s brand Vipp, and is a design that was developed more than 14 years ago. The couple have the same kitchen in black in their Copenhagen apartment but decided that the warm gray color was better suited to the coastal setting of the summer house.
The terraces have been designed to offer the opportunity to eat and socialise outside whilst remaining protected from the coastal winds.
Glass doors enclose the dining area so that it can be opened up to the terrace in warmer months, and the seascape is still a part of the interior in the cooler weather when the doors are closed.
Jette Egelund, owner of the famed kitchen brand Vipp, builds a summer home that is a master class in Scandinavian coastal living.
With close proximity to the beach, the unit provides a cozy, simple, and peaceful retreat."
A light-filled bonus loft overlooking the main living area presents a cozy sleeping nook.
A picture window allows sweeping views to be enjoyed from the dining area and kitchen.
Unit #6 is located in the award-winning Condominium One, the first building designed as part of the Sea Ranch development. Today, it is widely known as one of the most significant landmarks of post-war American Architecture.
Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors open the living areas up to the landscaped lawn.
