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j
Collection by
Jacob Kitchel
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Neutra's original design ensured nearly every room in the house had views of the surrounding landscape.
The current owner, architect Eve Steele, bought the house from the original patrons, Robert Hendershot and artist Harumi Taniguchi.
The three-story home is in Upper Nichols Canyon, an area within the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles.
The front door is made from Accoya wood.
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