Get 10% off Dwell with promo code MONEYISSUE
SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Mark Starr

Favorites

View 38 Photos
The green plaster, a color inspired by the palette of architect Luis Barragán, now covers the stone fireplace and hearth, extending the column up to the ceiling so there’s no longer a line chopping up the wall. “It made such an incredible difference that it goes all the way to the ceiling. It draws your eye up,” says Brooke. The new built-ins are white oak, and evoke the style of what was there before.
The green plaster, a color inspired by the palette of architect Luis Barragán, now covers the stone fireplace and hearth, extending the column up to the ceiling so there’s no longer a line chopping up the wall. “It made such an incredible difference that it goes all the way to the ceiling. It draws your eye up,” says Brooke. The new built-ins are white oak, and evoke the style of what was there before.
The Donald Judd Home and Studio in SoHo, which recently reopened following a restoration by Architecture Research Office and Walter B. Melvin Architects.
The Donald Judd Home and Studio in SoHo, which recently reopened following a restoration by Architecture Research Office and Walter B. Melvin Architects.
Perched high above Silver Lake with landscaping by the in-demand designers at Terremoto, the charming 1920s home is ready for a new chapter.
Perched high above Silver Lake with landscaping by the in-demand designers at Terremoto, the charming 1920s home is ready for a new chapter.
A pathway winds between a pair of Japanese maples and a myrtle tree that dates to the home’s original construction. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders are by Fleetwood.
A pathway winds between a pair of Japanese maples and a myrtle tree that dates to the home’s original construction. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders are by Fleetwood.
In the living area, a sofa from Hay faces a platform sofa from dk3, with a coffee table from Muuto in between. The floor tiles are from Concrete Collaborative and the wall paint is Atrium White by Benjamin Moore.
In the living area, a sofa from Hay faces a platform sofa from dk3, with a coffee table from Muuto in between. The floor tiles are from Concrete Collaborative and the wall paint is Atrium White by Benjamin Moore.
Inside the enclosed front courtyard, a deck extends off main entrance. The exterior is covered in dark gray stucco, which contrasts with the deck cladding.
Inside the enclosed front courtyard, a deck extends off main entrance. The exterior is covered in dark gray stucco, which contrasts with the deck cladding.
Along a stretch of bungalows and boxy new developments in Los Angeles’s Venice neighborhood, architect Barbara Bestor inserted a modern villa within the footprint of an old house purchased as a teardown. Preserving two walls of the previous single-story structure, Bestor designed a new, two-story wood-frame house crowned by a large skylit bathroom with its own expressive rooftop.
Along a stretch of bungalows and boxy new developments in Los Angeles’s Venice neighborhood, architect Barbara Bestor inserted a modern villa within the footprint of an old house purchased as a teardown. Preserving two walls of the previous single-story structure, Bestor designed a new, two-story wood-frame house crowned by a large skylit bathroom with its own expressive rooftop.
A nighttime view reveals the glow of the pink interior and the entrance open to the backyard.
A nighttime view reveals the glow of the pink interior and the entrance open to the backyard.
Husband-and-wife team Elaine and Stanley Yang of real estate and development firm Mini Inno discovered this 2,000-square-foot ranch home, and set about transforming it into an idyllic weekend retreat. Built in 1966, the home sits on 3.6 acres and, while the bones were good, it was a bit outdated in terms of style. The revitalized, Moroccan-inspired retreat is a sanctuary worthy of its soothing surroundings.
Husband-and-wife team Elaine and Stanley Yang of real estate and development firm Mini Inno discovered this 2,000-square-foot ranch home, and set about transforming it into an idyllic weekend retreat. Built in 1966, the home sits on 3.6 acres and, while the bones were good, it was a bit outdated in terms of style. The revitalized, Moroccan-inspired retreat is a sanctuary worthy of its soothing surroundings.
Approximately 70% of each vertical end wall was dedicated to fenestration, with Mondrian-esque mullions staggered throughout. “Mullions are a fantastic way to play with shape, texture, and light,” says architect Todd Mather. “Even from my earliest conceptual sketches, I was drawing A-frames with window ‘grids.’”
Approximately 70% of each vertical end wall was dedicated to fenestration, with Mondrian-esque mullions staggered throughout. “Mullions are a fantastic way to play with shape, texture, and light,” says architect Todd Mather. “Even from my earliest conceptual sketches, I was drawing A-frames with window ‘grids.’”
Interesting dormers and protrusions add volume and dimension to the non-dominant sides of the home. “Paying just as much attention to the two sides of the A-frame as to the end walls ensured that the home would be striking and attention-grabbing from all angles,” shares Mather.
Interesting dormers and protrusions add volume and dimension to the non-dominant sides of the home. “Paying just as much attention to the two sides of the A-frame as to the end walls ensured that the home would be striking and attention-grabbing from all angles,” shares Mather.

18 more saves